Yuvraj Singh Reveals New Hairstyle In Video, Fans Love Ex-player's Long Locks: Watch

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is one of the most jovial characters to have emerged out of Indian cricket. The southpaw was always seen having fun without any inhibitions during his playing days. Even after retirement, Yuvraj Singh has been at it by displaying his hilarious side on social media. The former cricketer is regularly seen engaging in banter and leaving funny comments on posts.

Yuvraj Singh hairtsyle leaves fans in splits

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh once again uploaded a funny video on Instagram, which left his fans in splits. The 38-year old was stuck at his home due to India lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic. Yuvraj Singh, who was under quarantine at home for five months, couldn't get a haircut done.

However, after a long gap of five months, Yuvraj Singh finally had a haircut which he revealed through a hysterical video on Instagram. In the video, Yuvraj Singh reveals how he has not had a haircut for five months. He also showed his long curly-haired look while sitting for a haircut. The left-handed batsman is also wearing a quirky cape which has dinosaurs printed on them.

Yuvraj Singh retirement

The news of Yuvraj Singh retirement from all forms of cricket was announced by the champion batsman himself last year in June as he drew curtains on a 20-year-long career. However, after the Yuvraj Singh retirement, he has been a globetrotter as he spent his retirement time playing for various leagues around the world.

The southpaw represented Toronto Nationals in the Canada T20 League and was a part of the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2019, who went on to claim the title under Dwayne Bravo's leadership. Yuvraj Singh has played for India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former all-rounder amassed 1,900 runs in Tests while churning out another 8,701 runs in ODIs and a further 1,177 runs in T20Is.

Yuvraj Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around $35 million. The Yuvraj Singh net worth figure includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. Yuvraj Singh net worth also comprises his several brand endorsement deals, sponsorship and past Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

SOURCE: YUVRAJ SINGH INSTAGRAM

