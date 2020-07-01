Yuvraj Singh Recalls Watching Sachin Tendulkar Bat In Childhood In Special Video: Watch

Global men's grooming brand Gillette has started a Gillette Barber Suraksha Programme to support barbers across the country who have suffered due to the India lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of the campaign, Gillette India recently launched a video featuring Sachin Tendulkar that takes consumers through an emotional journey recalling the different instances they must have experienced at a salon.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh trolled by Yuzi Chahal, Harbhajan Singh for promotional post with Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh recalls spending two hours in a salon just to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also took to Instagram where he shared the video along with his story at a salon. Yuvraj Singh recalled an incident from his youth days. The southpaw said once he was passing by a barber shop when he saw Sachin Tendulkar bat on the television in the shop.

Yuvraj Singh further said that he wanted to watch the match which is why he went to the shop for shaving. Yuvraj Singh added that he got his shaving was done in 5 minutes but left the shop two hours later as he was busy watching Sachin Tendulkar bat. Yuvraj Singh further said that along with a great shave, the barber also gave him some tea and snacks. Yuvraj Singh said he was hoping for all the salons to open quickly so that people can start grooming themselves again and enjoy watching cricket matches there.

ALSO READ | Salons open during lockdown in Mumbai: Barber shops and salons reopen in city; only select services allowed

Through this video, Gillette aims at showcasing the support that is being given to barbers to enable them to get back to business. The programme is directed at educating, protecting and providing resources to the barbers across the country as they return to business. Gillette is one of the leading safety razors brands in the country and along with barbers they are a part of the essential fabric that grooms everyone, everyday.

As a part of the campaign, Gillette will provide an insurance cover of up to ₹1 lakh to barbers, educate them on safe operations through videos co-created with renowned stylist Aalim Hakim and provide them back-to-business support via specially curated product kits covering requirements for two months.

ALSO READ | Salons open during lockdown: Maharashtra to open salons and gyms within a week, informs cabinet minister Aslam Sheikh

Yuvraj Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹264.52 crore ($35 million) as of March 2020. The Yuvraj Singh net worth figure includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also comprises his several brand endorsement deals, sponsorship and past Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts as well as his Worli house in Mumbai reportedly worth ₹64 crore.

India lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently, he endorses brands apart from Gillette such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres. Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh Comically Trolls Ex-SRH Captain David Warner For Mashup Of All TikTok Videos

IMAGE COURTESY: SACHIN TENDULKAR TWITTER