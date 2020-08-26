Yuvraj Singh Sets 'minimum' Target For Jasprit Bumrah As Anderson Reaches 600 Test Scalps

As England's veteran speedster James Anderson achieved a historic feat by registering 600 Test wickets, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has set a target for Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to reach. As the young gun wished Anderson for picking his 600th wicket, Yuvraj Singh rushed in to tell Bumrah that his 'minimum' target is 400. The Indian pacer, known for his toe-crushing yorkers, made his Test debut for the Men in Blue in 2018 and comprises of the fiery Indian pace attack at the moment, which has been much talked of.

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah on Tuesday, wished Jimmy Anderson as he picked the wicket of Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali at the Ageas Bowl to register his 600th Test wicket. “Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets,” Bumrah tweeted. Replying to Bumrah's tweet, Yuvraj Singh came forth to assert that Bumrah's target is 400. Here is his tweet:

Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 25, 2020

Your target is 400 !! Minimum — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh also wished the veteran English speedster for his historic feat. The former Indian all-rounder labelled Anderson as the 'GOAT' and remarked that he never thought he would he see a fast bowler take 600 wickets in his lifetime.

Never thought I’d see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It’s not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled - be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT pic.twitter.com/ADrrW7m3zp — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

Anderson registers 600 Test wickets

James Anderson created history as he registered his 600th Test wicket in the series-deciding third and final Test match against Pakistan at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. He is the only pacer to pick up 600 wickets in international cricket i.e. including Tests and One Day Internationals. Jimmy now becomes the fourth-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket after the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), and, Anil Kumble (619) respectively. While Muralitharan was an off-spinner, his counterparts Warne and Kumble were leggies. The 38-year old had registered his 29th five-wicket haul in the game's longest format during the first innings. He finished with figures of 5/56 at an economy rate of 2.43.

