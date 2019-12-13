Yuvraj Singh Shares Glimpses Of His 'Special Day With Special Friends' As He Turns 38

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh who celebrated his 38th birthday on December 12 shared glimpses of his 'special day with his special friends'. Yuvi retired as one of India’s finest limited-overs all-rounders. The 2011 World Cup hero has been part of India’s many memorable triumphs over the years, and his 6 sixes off Stuart Broad’s over will forever be etched in fans' memories.

Taking to his Instagram, Yuvraj posted a couple of pictures with his close friends which included a few people from the cricket fraternity. Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh were seen in the pictures along with others. Yuvi captioned the pictures as "Special day with special friends! A day to remember, thank you all for your love and wishes!"

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and others wish 2011 World Cup hero

Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. 😊 @YUVSTRONG12 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2019

Yuvi Paaji, many many happy returns of the day. Always remain the way you are, lots of love and good luck 🤗🎉 @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/52pbo0CPKw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 12, 2019

Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday!

May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi. pic.twitter.com/9IqfweGEvg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want..🤗🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/3gHK93vCz1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 12, 2019

One of India's pillars in the limited formats of the game, Yuvraj Singh has represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former cricketer scored 1,900 runs in Tests while scoring another 8,701 in ODIs and a further 1,177 in T20Is. The southpaw is known for his sense of humour and jovial nature, making many fans laugh.

