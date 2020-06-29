Harbhajan Singh Gives Comical Pose With Skateboard, Yuvraj Singh Trolls Off-spinner For It

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have never shied away from taking a dig at each other's posts on social media and have been doing the same during the COVID-19 lockdown. In the latest banter, Yuvraj Singh teased Harbhajan Singh after he shared images on Instagram of him posing with the skateboard.

Yuvraj Singh comments on Harbhajan Singh skateboard post

While sharing the image with a skateboard, Harbhajan Singh also wrote a poem where he spoke about the life being a race where a victory leaves behind someone really close, while a loss means someone close leaving you behind. While former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded Harbhajan Singh for his shayari, Yuvraj Singh asked his best friend to show skateboarding skills. Here is Harbhajan Singh's post -

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh troll Indian cricketers with gender swap pictures on Instagram

Recently, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh decided to troll current and former Indian cricketers with their gender swap posts on Instagram. The 'Gender-Swap' challenge has been quite popular not only among Indian cricketers, with Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also sharing an edited photo of opening batsman Rohit Sharma, which is imaginary in terms of how would have looked like a woman instead of a man.

Even the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently decided to take up the 'Gender-Swap' challenge and shared an image on his official Instagram handle where in which CSK swapped faces of its squad players with the opposite gender.

Harbhajan shared an image of a set of gender-swapped photos of his old teammates, who were all mainstays of the team in the early 2000s. The pictures included likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers.

Sourav Ganguly was quick to respond comically to the image saying that he likes the middle one with flashy glasses while referring to the gender-swapped image of himself. Yuvraj Singh had also shared a hilarious gender-swapping picture of the entire Virat Kohli-led Team India. The post received a lot of response with Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerging as the popular choice among those who responded.

(IMAGE: HARBHAJAN SINGH / INSTAGRAM)