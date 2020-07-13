Yuvraj Singh Trolls Nasser Hussain With 2002 Natwest Final Tweet, Indian Fans Amused

Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif were two of the primary architects behind India’s victory in the Natwest final 2002 against England at Lord’s, London. The match completed 18 years on Monday, July 13. To commemorate the 18th anniversary of India’s famous Natwest final 2002 win, star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently took to Twitter and shared some photographic memories of the historic evening, all the while taking time to troll England’s then captain Nasser Hussain in the process.

Natwest final 2002: Yuvraj Singh ‘reminds’ Nasser Hussain of Indian victory

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter on Monday, July 13 to celebrate India’s victory at the Natwest final 2002. In his post, he tagged cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain and hilariously wrote “just in case you forgot”. Yuvraj Singh also described the achievement as a “wonderful team effort” under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. The all-rounder’s tweet invoked a sarcastic response from Nasser Hussain as well as generated much laughter from Indian fans on social media.

Yuvraj Singh’s Natwest final 2002 tweet and Nasser Hussain’s reply

#Throwback to Natwest 2002 Final. Jaan laga di thi sab ne mil ke! We were young and we wanted to win. It was a wonderful team effort that helped us beat England and clinch the trophy in this nail-biting game 💪🏻💪🏻 @nassercricket just incase you forgot 😂🤪 pic.twitter.com/7LXBVWSHzp — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2020

Some lovely photos mate .. thanks for sharing 😉 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) July 13, 2020

Fans react to Yuvraj Singh’s tweet about Natwest final 2002

Kaif and yuvi rocked England shocked 😂😘 — Mohit Thakur (@MohitTh95287457) July 13, 2020

An unforgettable experience for @flintoff11 too 😂😂 — i concern for Nature! 🌱🌴 (@499Undertaker) July 13, 2020

Nightmare for nasser — ISH 🇻 KHANNA®©™🇮🇳 (@REAL_IK16) July 13, 2020

Lol🤣 — Moni Dhanapal (@monimaverick) July 13, 2020

Sourav Ganguly Lords tshirt after Natwest final 2002 win

The win at the Natwest final 2002 is also fondly remembered by Indian fans for some unique celebrations by the then captain Sourav Ganguly. Sitting at the Lord’s balcony during the final stages of the match, the captain stood up and removed his t-shirt immediately after Zaheer Khan and Mohammad Kaif scored the winning run. The iconic Sourav Ganguly Lords tshirt celebration has since become a famous manuscript in Indian cricketing folklore.

Image credit: Natwest final 2002 picture from ICC Twitter