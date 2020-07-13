Rahul Dravid Reveals Laughable Reaction To Sourav Ganguly's Natwest T-shirt Waving: Watch

The Natwest 2002 final between England and India was a watershed moment in the history of Indian cricket. The famous triumph that is etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans completed 18 years on Monday. The Natwest 2002 final is remembered for a spirited batting performance from the young guns of the Indian batting line-up as they chased down a huge target after losing experienced players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid early in the innings.

Rahul Dravid reveals he was shocked when he saw Sourav Ganguly's T-shirt waving celebration

The Natwest 2002 final is famously remembered for Sourav Ganguly's iconic T-shirt waving celebration. Ajit Agarkar, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif were a part of the Indian squad that played the Natwest 2002 series. The trio was present on a talk show, CricketDiaries, where they spoke about Sourav Ganguly's iconic celebration.

The host asked the three veterans if they were expecting Sourav Ganguly to do something like that, to which Rahul Dravid said that he was shocked. Rahul Dravid added that he was wondering what Sourav Ganguly was doing. The former India captain, who was Sourav Ganguly's successor, also revealed that Harbhajan Singh who was sitting beside him also wanted to do the same celebration. However, Rahul Dravid added that he didn't let him do it as he held his T-shirt down. The former India captain also went on to troll Sourav Ganguly saying that Harbhajan Singh's body would have been a little better than Dada's.

Mohammad Kaif reveals how he shut Nasser Hussain's sledge with an epic reply

The star of the iconic Natwest 2002 final was Mohammad Kaif. The UP lad, who was known for his athletic fielding, is remembered for his famous match-winning knock in the Natwest 2002 final against Nasser Hussain's England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Mohammad Kaif had scored an unbeaten 87 in that contest and was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar innings, which helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

However, the win was not a cakewalk for India as their batsmen were constantly being sledged by the England team. In the same conversation, Mohammad Kaif revealed how he gave a befitting reply to Nasser Hussain's sledge that left him red-faced. Mohammad Kaif said when he came into bat, Hussain said that India have sent their 'bus driver' in and England were in with a chance. Legend has it that Kaif's constant morale-boosting for bowlers on the field made Hussain call him a 'bus driver'.

Mohammad Kaif, however, wasn't distracted by it as he kept his calm and guided India home. He further revealed that after he hit the winning runs, he said something to Hussain, which left him embarrassed. Mohammad Kaif added he told Hussain that it wasn't a bad innings for a 'bus driver'.

IMAGE COURTESY: YOUTUBE: VIU INDIA/ TWITTER: ROOPESHKADAKKAL