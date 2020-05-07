Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Claims 'destiny' Didn't Let His Son Become India's Captain

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has time and again made headlines for criticising former India captain MS Dhoni. In the past, he held the 38-year-old responsible for India’s loss in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup semi-finals. Yograj Singh also accused MS Dhoni of dropping the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag when he was the captain of the team.

Yograj Singh says Yuvraj Singh was robbed of India captaincy by destiny

It seems like criticizing MS Dhoni from time to time has become a habit for Yograj Singh. The 62-year-old was once again at it as he has now taken a shot at MS Dhoni for becoming the captain of the Indian team ahead of Yuvraj Singh. Yograj Singh compared MS Dhoni to Sourav Ganguly and said that the former didn't back his players the way the latter did.

While speaking to News 24, Yograj Singh said that he had lately watched videos featuring Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir or Yuvraj Singh where everybody had said something about MS Dhoni directly or indirectly. He further asked why Ganguly isn't questioned so much as Dhoni for his leadership. Yograj Singh added that when Sourav Ganguly started building the team, its ranking was 7. He took youngsters like Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir under his wing and backed them to the hilt for building a new team.

Yograj Singh even went ahead to claim that Yuvraj Singh was supposed to be India’s next captain but MS Dhoni was appointed captain due to 'destiny' and he also got a well-set team. Earlier this month, Yograj Singh had also accused MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli of betraying Yuvraj Singh. He also blamed the selectors for the same. Yuvraj Singh hung his boots from all from international cricket last year after failing to make it to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

IMAGE COURTESY: YOGRAJ SINGH INSTAGRAM