Video: Yuzvendra Chahal Shakes A Leg With Teammates, Mystery Man Grabs Eyeballs

Besides being a leg-spinner for team India, Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his witty sense of humour and his sensational in-house show 'Chahal TV' that features on the BCCI's web page regularly. Yuzvendra Chahal recently posted a short TikTok video on social media where he, along with his teammates, took part in a dancing session. Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen shaking his leg with teammates Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and a mystery man who can be seen hiding his face with a cap.

Chahal's 'on point' performance

The video is going viral on both Instagram and Twitter where Chahal shared the short TikTok clip. Fans are going crazy over the video but are also left confused over the identity of the cap-wearing man standing behind Shreyas Iyer. Many on social media are suggesting that the mystery man hiding his face could be Rishabh Pant or Rohit Sharma. The video has garnered more than 1,25,000 views on Twitter and has been liked over 24,000 times.

Off field performance on point 🕺 pic.twitter.com/2LRswnVWNs — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 1, 2020

Read: NZ Vs Ind: Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Virat Kohli, KL Rahul 'youngsters' In Comic Tweet

India is currently touring New Zealand for a five-match T20i series followed by a three-match ODI and a two-match Test series. The Men in Blue defeated the Kiwis in the fourth T20 international to take the series lead to 4-0. In the fourth match in Wellington, India once again came from behind to snatch the victory from New Zealand as they defeated them in a nail-biting Super Over. India and New Zealand played their second Super Over in just the four matches they have played so far.

Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Mellow After Revealing MS Dhoni's Vacated Corner In Indian Team Bus

On Friday, Virat Kohli-led team India posted a not so big total of 165/8 after Kane Williamson won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. India lost Sanju Samson in the second over who came in the team as a replacement of Rohit Sharma. Samson's opening partner KL Rahul scored 39 runs before he was sent back to the pavilion by Ish Sodhi. Skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer couldn't make their mark in the match as they were dismissed for 11 and 1 respectively. Manish Pandey came took India to 165 with his 50 off 36 balls, while Shardul Thakur scored a quickfire 20 off 15 balls.

Read: WATCH: Martin Guptill Uses Hindi Cuss Word Against Yuzvendra Chahal Post 2nd T20I

New Zealand was looking good in the chase and were once again the favourites to win the match, but they crumbled from 155/3 in 17 overs to 165/7 at the end of the play. Shardul Thakur proved his mantle with a brilliant final over to help the men in blue tie the match. In the Super Over, New Zealand smashed two boundaries to set a 14-run target. KL Rahul began the chase by hitting two consecutive boundaries, a six and a four before he was caught on the fence and was sent back to pavilion again. Virat Kohli came and finished off the match in style by pulling a short ball for a boundary.

Read: Rohit Sharma Draws Comparisons Between The Rock And Yuzvendra Chahal, Trolls The Spinner

