Blessing In Disguise: Yuzvendra Chahal Terms Joining Rajasthan Royals As Best Decision

Yuzvendra Chahal joined Rajasthan Royals in 2022 on the back of a disheartening exit from Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, he overcame all odds in Indian Premier League 2022 to finish as the league’s highest-wicket taker with 27 wickets in 17 games. This is by far his highest tally of wickets in a single season, out of the 11 seasons he has played in the tournament for.

3 Things You Need To Know

Yuzvendra Chahal is the IPL’s all-time leading wicket-taker

Chahal joined RR after representing RCB for 8 seasons

He was RR’s top wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with 21 wickets

ALSO READ | 'I Am The Best Player': Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Massive Remark On The Indian Cricket Team

How did joining RR proved to be a path-breaking decision for Yuzvendra Chahal?

Star Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal appeared on the recent episode of The Ranveer Show, released on July 15 made notable revelations about his cricketing career. Chahal opened up on his dramatic exit from Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2022 season after getting snubbed from the retention list. However, the soon-to-be 33-year-old also explained how moving to Rajasthan Royals worked wonders for him.

Shedding light on his exit from RCB, Chahal revealed he was promised by the team that they would go all out for him in IPL 2022 mega-auction. However, things didn’t turn out as promised and Chahal was roped in by RR for INR 6.5 crore. As the events unfolded, the wrist spinner went on to garner new skills at his new team.

Auction is such a thing that anything can happen. Then I realized that whatever happens is for the good. However, one good thing that happened was that I became a beath bowler. Often, my quota would be completed before 16 overs in RCB but at RR, I started bowling at death. So, I think I grew as a cricketer in RR as well. So, whatever happened, happened for good. Coming to Rajasthan has helped a lot cricket-wise. When I came to Rajasthan, I was free from my mind. I could do more things and do it on my own.

ALSO READ | 'No Proper Communication': Yuzvendra Chahal Alleges Broken Promises On His Exit From RCB

How Yuzvendra Chahal became the all-time highest wicket-taker of the IPL?

In his first year with RR, Chahal defied all odds and finished the season as the Purple Cap holder with 27 wickets. In his second season, he reached new heights by becoming the tournament’s highest-wicket taker of all time. He finished IPL 2023 as RR’s top wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 14 games. He now has a total of 187 wickets in 145 games in his IPL career.