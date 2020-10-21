Yuzvendra Chahal Spends Day On The Beach With Fiancee Ahead Of Kolkata Clash; See Pictures

Things have been on the up for Yuzvendra Chahal and his Bangalore team at the Dream11 IPL 2020. After an extremely ordinary season that saw them finish at the bottom of the table last year, Bangalore have surprised everyone with their fighting comeback in 2020. Amidst the strict bio-security rules in pace at the Dream11 IPL 2020, teams and players have not had the liberty to take time off from and forget the pressures of the game. With families now being allowed to make their way into this bubble after taking full precautions, many players are spending time with their loved ones in the UAE.

Chahal's "perfect evening" with fiancee Dhanashree Verma

Recently, engaged couple Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were among the couples who have gotten to spend some time with each other at the Dream11 IPL 2020. The pair announced their engagement on social media on September 8, just a few weeks before the start of the Dream11 IPL 2020. While many players have had their families/partners with them for a while, Verma only joined Chahal and co. in the UAE some time back. She shared a picture of herself attending her first team match on Saturday, when Bangalore beat Rajasthan in Dubai.

Making full use of the two-day long break, Chahal and Verma took some time off to visit one of Dubai's famed beaches. Both of them shared the same picture of themselves from the beach, with Chahal captioning it "Here’s to my perfect evening 🌞 🏝" and Dhanashree commenting with a heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji. Meanwhile, Verma shared the picture with the caption "Few things in life are as beautiful as a setting sun 🌞🌸". Chahal's post has received more than 1.3 million likes as of now.

Bangalore performances at the Dream11 IPL 2020

With six wins from nine games, Bangalore are at the third place on the points table as of now. A victory in the game on Wednesday will put them at the second place ahead of Mumbai. Chahal's brilliant performance at the last edition of the tournament, where he took 18 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 7.82, went in vain. However, this year, Chahal's performance is receiving excellent support from the team's batsmen.

Of the nine matches the leg-spinner has played so far, he has taken 13 wickets at an economy of 7.64. He is by far the best spinner at the tournament so far, equalling the numbers of many fast bowlers. He can be seen in action at the Kolkata vs Bangalore live telecast from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday from 7.30 PM onwards.

Image Credits: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram

