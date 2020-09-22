Yuzvendra Chahal's 3-18 That Turned Hyderabad Game In Bangalore's Favour: Watch

Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs in Match 3 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday to start their tournament on a winning note. The star for Bangalore with the ball was leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who bamboozled the opposition with his exceptional bowling. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three crucial wickets and gave just 18 runs in what was a match-changing performance by the bowler as described by skipper Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation.

Bangalore set a target of 164 for Hyderabad to chase. In response, Hyderabad lost skipper David Warner early due to an unfortunate run out at the non-striker's end. However, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey steadied the ship with a 71-run partnership and were cruising towards victory. That's when Virat Kohli brought Yuzvendra Chahal back into the attack in the 12th over. The right-arm leg-spinner delivered immediately as he dismissed Manish Pandey (34), who tried to loft one for six but was caught at long-off.

During the second ball of the 16th over, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a flighted full-length delivery which Bairstow tried to send into the stands but the Englishman missed the ball completely as his stumps were shattered. Yuzvendra Chahal then bowled a googly to Vijay Shankar which the batsman failed to pick and once again the ball ended up rattling the woodwork, thus sending Shankar back to the hut for a golden duck.

Yuzvendra Chahal turned around the game in Bangalore's favour in no time. The Yuzvendra Chahal 3-18 vs Hyderabad spell turned out to be a match-defining one. The 30-year old was also named the 'Player of the Match' for his excellent bowling. After Bairstow's wicket, everything went downhill for the Men in Orange as their middle-order succumbed to the pressure put on by Bangalore bowlers and they were eventually bowled out for 153. According to the Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, Virat Kohli's men will face Punjab on Thursday, September 24 in Dubai.

