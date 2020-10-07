Zaheer Khan's 5 Wickets That Made India World No.1 Test Team In 2009; Watch Video

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have ever graced the game. In a glorious career spanning 14 years between 2000 and 2014, the left-arm seamer bagged 610 international wickets across all formats of the game. One of the best exponents of reverse swing, be it with the new ball or the old, Zaheer Khan announced his retirement from the game in 2015.

The legendary pacer turned 42 on Wednesday, October 7. To commemorate the Zaheer Khan birthday occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an archival footage of the legend on their social media accounts. The tribute video is from 2009’s series-deciding Test match between hosts India and the visiting Sri Lankan team at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

ICC celebrates 42nd Zaheer Khan birthday by showing his 21-wicket haul from 2011 World Cup

Zaheer Khan birthday: BCCI celebrates occasion with his match-winning 5-72

In late 2009, the Sri Lankan team toured India to play three Tests, five ODIs and two T20Is. In the third match of the Test segment of the tour, the Sri Lankan batsmen were chasing 333 in the second innings in their attempt to avoid an innings defeat. Earlier in the same match, then Indian opener Virender Sehwag smacked an imperial 293 off just 254 balls.

In Sri Lanka’s second innings, Zaheer Khan accounted for the wickets of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene en route to claiming a memorable five-wicket haul against the visitors. In all, the veteran campaigner bowled 21 industrious overs on a batting-friendly Brabourne deck under the scorching Mumbai heat. Virender Sehwag’s 293 and Zaheer Khan’s five-wicket effort helped India register a series-clinching win, and it also enabled MS Dhoni and co. to be crowned as the new No.1 ranked Test side in the world.

Zaheer Khan birthday: Throwback to a ZAK attack that made India world’s No. 1 Test side, watch video

Zaheer Khan birthday: Ex-cricketer now Director of Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Zaheer Khan is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He is the Director of Cricket Operations for the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad. Here is a look at the entire line-up of the defending champions.

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni.

