Zaheer Khan's 5 Wickets That Made India World No.1 Test Team In 2009; Watch Video

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have ever graced the game. In a glorious career spanning 14 years between 2000 and 2014, the left-arm seamer bagged 610 international wickets across all formats of the game. One of the best exponents of reverse swing, be it with the new ball or the old, Zaheer Khan announced his retirement from the game in 2015.
The legendary pacer turned 42 on Wednesday, October 7. To commemorate the Zaheer Khan birthday occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an archival footage of the legend on their social media accounts. The tribute video is from 2009’s series-deciding Test match between hosts India and the visiting Sri Lankan team at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Celebrating Zaheer Khan's birthday 🎊— ICC (@ICC) October 7, 2020
He was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2011 @cricketworldcup, picking up 21 in nine matches at 18.76 👏
WATCH his every wicket from the tournament 📽️ #BowlersMonth pic.twitter.com/Xifpd8UYna
Also Read | Dwayne Bravo Has New, Funny Request For Chennai Captain MS Dhoni
In late 2009, the Sri Lankan team toured India to play three Tests, five ODIs and two T20Is. In the third match of the Test segment of the tour, the Sri Lankan batsmen were chasing 333 in the second innings in their attempt to avoid an innings defeat. Earlier in the same match, then Indian opener Virender Sehwag smacked an imperial 293 off just 254 balls.
In Sri Lanka’s second innings, Zaheer Khan accounted for the wickets of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene en route to claiming a memorable five-wicket haul against the visitors. In all, the veteran campaigner bowled 21 industrious overs on a batting-friendly Brabourne deck under the scorching Mumbai heat. Virender Sehwag’s 293 and Zaheer Khan’s five-wicket effort helped India register a series-clinching win, and it also enabled MS Dhoni and co. to be crowned as the new No.1 ranked Test side in the world.
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming Pokes Fun At MS Dhoni, Chennai Team's Average Age
🔶309 international games, 610 wickets— BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2020
🔶2011 World Cup-winner
Wishing @ImZaheer – one of the finest left-arm pacers – a very happy birthday. 👏🎂
Let’s revisit his match-winning 5⃣-wicket haul to celebrate his special day. 📽️👇
Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Jumps To 2nd In Dream11 IPL 2020 Highest Wicket-takers List Behind K Rabada
Zaheer Khan is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He is the Director of Cricket Operations for the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad. Here is a look at the entire line-up of the defending champions.
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan Hails Mumbai Players For Absorbing Pressure Post Win Against Punjab
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Kieron Pollard comically trolls Sunil Narine for 'morning post', netizens left in splits
5 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan's Steve Smith fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate vs Mumbai
8 mins ago
Bangladesh cricket to be bolstered by special domestic ODI tri-series in October
9 mins ago
ECS T10 Prague PCC vs VCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
55 mins ago
Sourav Ganguly reveals his new social media superstar, netizens agree with BCCI President
1 hour ago
Ben Stokes says ailing father told him to get back to playing cricket
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points