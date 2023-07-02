Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Quick links:
Zimbabwe take on Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers (Image: AP)
In the continuous action of the ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Zimbabwe will take on Sri Lanka in the super six round of the tournament. Both teams are till now undefeated in the whole tournament and have shown a lot of entertaining cricket in the competition. They are also keen favorites to make it to the main round of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
The Sri Lankan cricket team under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka has been undefeated in the tournament till now and also are keen favourites to make it to the final round of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Zimbabwe on the other have also shown great team character and Sikandar Raza has been one of the key performers of the team in the competition so far.
READ MORE | 'Such a shame': Cricket world reacts as West Indies fail to qualify for ICC ODI World Cup
READ MORE | IPL 2023 centurion intrigued by MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance; 'I was like 'WOW!'