Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

In the continuous action of the ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Zimbabwe will take on Sri Lanka in the super six round of the tournament. Both teams are till now undefeated in the whole tournament and have shown a lot of entertaining cricket in the competition. They are also keen favorites to make it to the main round of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

3 things you need to know

Scotland defeated West Indies by seven wickets in match 23 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Sri Lanka won their last match against the Netherlands by 21 runs

The main round of the Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5, 2023

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe unbeaten in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

The Sri Lankan cricket team under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka has been undefeated in the tournament till now and also are keen favourites to make it to the final round of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Zimbabwe on the other have also shown great team character and Sikandar Raza has been one of the key performers of the team in the competition so far.

When and where is Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 match will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Star Sports network and the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

How to stream Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to stream Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 12:30 PM in India.

How to watch and stream Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK will be able to watch and stream Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and the Sky Sports app. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the USA?