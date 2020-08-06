Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 5 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

The Fortnite Daily Trios Cup began in July, allowing players to win daily cash prizes along with a chance to qualify for the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020), which will commence in a few days. For the Trios Cup, teams of three play for three hours, where a maximum of ten games are played. Teams from various regions can participate for the game – North America (West), Nort America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East. Every region has a prize available and there are are different competitions for console and PC gamers.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
cN Degen, Ajerss, E11 daxor 神
|2
|5
|274
|2.
|
cN nutex, pure skqttles, yung synez
|2
|3
|264
|3.
|
LG SIackes, illеst, LG Keys.
|1
|6
|261
|4.
|
dest ay лол, Distrеpt, AMWK
|1
|6
|251
|5.
|
100T Ceice, LG Jampеr ψ, pape
|3
|6
|247
|6.
|
cN Staqi, Pandushh, сrур
|1
|6
|247
|7.
|
Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow
|2
|6
|243
|8.
|
codgenesis on yt, cadrent on yt, oovik
|2
|5
|242
|9.
|
donksSR4, sF addison, Leekura
|2
|5
|240
|10.
|
F7 Legolas, Pacific Be KooKo, Twitch TenCell
|1
|2
|231
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
100T Falconer, TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm.
|5
|10
|328
|2.
|
100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale
|3
|9
|293
|3.
|
EpikReet., daddy dfavs, EP wavy
|3
|9
|292
|4.
|
CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff
|3
|10
|269
|5.
|
Xen Beast δ, NorCal Tautai, TRNL Wheels
|2
|8
|266
|6.
|
TRNL Litzinio, TRNL Lxdesman., TRNL Reg
|3
|10
|258
|7.
|
EpikAimeryب, rxhtra ζ, Phoenixǃ
|3
|10
|254
|8.
|
Penguin Ѱ, Walay1k, auguaϟ
|2
|10
|250
|9.
|
Deadspawn., OG 愛, w00t vonz.
|1
|8
|244
|10.
|
Kewlǃ, softaimerBK, SplitzFn Yt
|2
|9
|243
As per Epic Games, every team will earn 35 points for each win in three hours. After each match, the points will be distributed evenly among the top 25 teams. As per Fortnite Tracker, $1200 is the prize money for the winning team. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is also divided into several divisions.
