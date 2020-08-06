Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 5 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

The Fortnite Daily Trios Cup began in July, allowing players to win daily cash prizes along with a chance to qualify for the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020), which will commence in a few days. For the Trios Cup, teams of three play for three hours, where a maximum of ten games are played. Teams from various regions can participate for the game – North America (West), Nort America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East. Every region has a prize available and there are are different competitions for console and PC gamers.

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for August 5

NA East August 5 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. cN Degen, Ajerss, E11 daxor 神 2 5 274 2. cN nutex, pure skqttles, yung synez 2 3 264 3. LG SIackes, illеst, LG Keys. 1 6 261 4. dest ay лол, Distrеpt, AMWK 1 6 251 5. 100T Ceice, LG Jampеr ψ, pape 3 6 247 6. cN Staqi, Pandushh, сrур 1 6 247 7. Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow 2 6 243 8. codgenesis on yt, cadrent on yt, oovik 2 5 242 9. donksSR4, sF addison, Leekura 2 5 240 10. F7 Legolas, Pacific Be KooKo, Twitch TenCell 1 2 231

NA West August 6 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. 100T Falconer, TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm. 5 10 328 2. 100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale 3 9 293 3. EpikReet., daddy dfavs, EP wavy 3 9 292 4. CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff 3 10 269 5. Xen Beast δ, NorCal Tautai, TRNL Wheels 2 8 266 6. TRNL Litzinio, TRNL Lxdesman., TRNL Reg 3 10 258 7. EpikAimeryب, rxhtra ζ, Phoenixǃ 3 10 254 8. Penguin Ѱ, Walay1k, auguaϟ 2 10 250 9. Deadspawn., OG 愛, w00t vonz. 1 8 244 10. Kewlǃ, softaimerBK, SplitzFn Yt 2 9 243

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (August 5, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

x821754А45x2, OVA Noahreyli, rezon ay лол - 293 points (2 wins, 13.60 average eliminations) elokratz, KlusiaHD, trippernn - 288 points (4 wins, 10.00 average eliminations) l1nk 〆, VP Kiryache32, 7tor1k3 - 279 points (1 win, 13.70 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (August 5, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

9z ʀustyk, VKS 100UM iwnl, kıng iwnl. - 349 points (2 wins, 12.33 average eliminations) Рulgа, моjаk, Vanish Thome - 281 points (1 win, 13.50 average eliminations) Garcia 1st FNCS, stσrmpushnαfncs, Vicenzão do zap. - 250 points (1 win, 6.00 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

As per Epic Games, every team will earn 35 points for each win in three hours. After each match, the points will be distributed evenly among the top 25 teams. As per Fortnite Tracker, $1200 is the prize money for the winning team. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is also divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th - 9th: 14 Points

10th - 12th: 11 Points

13th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 18th: 7 Points

19th - 21st: 5 Points

22nd - 24th: 3 Points

25th - 27th: 2 Points

28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

Each Elimination: 1 point

