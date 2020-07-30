Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 29 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup started on July 14 and is a way for teams and players to try and qualify for the fast-approaching Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS). The Trios Cup is played by teams of three in three hours, where every team plays maximum of ten games per session. The points are distributed for the final leaderboard at the end of three hours. The Daily Trios Cup is also played across various regions of the world – North America (West), Nort America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East – where players can compete by playing on the console or PC. The FNCS 2020 will begin in August.

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, overall standings and latest results from Chapter 2 Season 3: Daily Trios Cup results

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for July 29

NA East July 29 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. bughа, chap dont care, Avery ψ 2 9 283 2. cizIucky, Vivid Does Care, LazarP 4 8 274 3. aaa zum, LDamienS, DANYψ 3 9 272 4. LG Jampеr ψ, XSET Av, LG Keys. 3 10 272 5. SEN Zyfа, NRG СІіх, nosh ψ 3 8 269 6. Hаjie, Ace Playmaker, susscr1pt 〆 2 10 267 7. 100T Ceice, cN 0ping Wkey, bІakеps 2 7 262 8. Vanish DeRoller, SMG ONLY OwlFN, 0 ping HEART 2 9 260 9. caimanggs, Wаlkman, falcon . 3 9 258 10. catty droo, dkmxngo, Twitch Claarkefn 2 10 258

NA West July 30 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. 100T Arkhram., NRG EpikWhale, EP wavy 3 9 303 2. slick 神, Nitrixǃ, Herrions. 5 9 308 3. TRNL Litzinio, TRNL LXDESMAN., TRNL Reg 4 10 286 4. LG Jampеr ψ, XSET Av, cant place on pc 2 9 284 5. skіpperXX, littlеXX, clg leno248 3 10 276 6. Lanjоk, Au Tyler, CLG Tocata 2 10 264 7. Bumbоy 爱, TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm. 1 10 258 8. WAVΕ., nаkama, bоw 弓 2 10 253 9. VBL glowie, VBL Hitmarker, VBL foreswear 1 10 250 10. ThaiTanks, Vanish Sake ゆ, 50cal blizy 0 10 249

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, July 19 results and overall standings of Chapter 2 Season 3: Daily Trios Cup results

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (July 29, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

k1nzеll, e11 taysgraal, EP verox - 325 points (4 wins, 15.38 average eliminations) l1nk 〆, VP Kiryache32, 7tor1k3 - 321 points (3 wins, 13.30 average eliminations) Wave Flikk, BL Аnas, Th0masHD - 311 points (4 wins, 15.33 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (July 29, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

Рulgа, моjаk, Vanish Thome - 347 points (5 wins, 11.67 average eliminations) ME CARREA EL L2, 9z Rıquelmee, 9z Sanкu - 343 points (4 wins, 10.50 average eliminations) рitr0, O ItsFilipersa, VKS 100UM - 343 points (2 wins, 15.00 average eliminations)

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, latest results and overall standings of Chapter 2 Season 3, Daily Trios Cup teams

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

Each player will be rewarded 35 points for every victory, as per the Daily Trios Cup rules. After each game, the points will be distributed evenly to the top 25 teams. The Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1200 as per Fortnite Tracker's official website. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th - 9th: 14 Points

10th - 12th: 11 Points

13th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 18th: 7 Points

19th - 21st: 5 Points

22nd - 24th: 3 Points

25th - 27th: 2 Points

28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

Each Elimination: 1 point

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, July 21 results and overall standings of Chapter 2 Season 3, Daily Trios Cup Prize Pool

(Image source: Epic Games official site)