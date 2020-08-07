EA Sports UFC 4: Nunes, Jones And Nurmagomedov Among Top Fighters After Official Reveal

EA Sports will be sharing the first look of UFC 4 this weekend. The EA Sports UFC 4 fighters were revealed on August 7. Current UFC Women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes reigns supreme in the list, followed by Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The MMA game by EA Sports will follow 2018’s EA Sports UFC 3. EA Sports UFC 4 will be available worldwide on August 14.

However, even before the UFC 4 release date, EA Access subscribers will be able to access the game during a 10-hour Play First trial on August 7. While Connor McGregor was on UFC 3's cover, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight division star Jorge Masvidal will feature on the UFC 4 cover. Here is the complete list of EA Sports UFC 4 top 10 fighters.

UFC 4 ratings: EA Sports UFC 4 top 10 fighters

Amanda Nunes - 5 stars

Amanda Nunes is the top-ranked star on EA Sports UFC 4 and has previously defeated fighters like Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm, living up to her nickname, 'Lioness'. In December 2018, Nunes defeated Cris Cyborg in the first round at UFC 232 to become the first two-division UFC champion on the women's roster

Jon Jones – 5 stars

The 32-year-old MMA legend was expected to occupy the top spot for UFC 4. After losing the light heavyweight championship following the second 'DC' fight, he came back in 2018 to beat Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 and reclaim the title. He has also beaten fighters like Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos at UFC 235 and UFC 239 respectively. He last defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 this year in February.

Khabib Nurmagomedov - 5 stars

Before the ratings were announced, Khabib Nurmagomedov was expected to take up the second or third spot. After UFC 3's release, 31-year-old became a top fighter in the lightweight division by beating Al Iaquinta in 2018. He was out of action after defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September 2019.

Valentina Shevchenko - 5 stars

Thirty-two-year-old Shevchenko is one of the best UFC fighters in the women's division, beaten only by Nunes in EA Sports UFC 4. In 2018, she made a flyweight comeback after beating Priscila Cachoeira before challenging Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the title. She bagged the unanimous decision victory over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 and was crowned the women's flyweight champion.

Henry Cejudo - 4.5 stars

Cejudo, who retired in May 2020, occupies the fifth place in the UFC 4 ratings. He is a former UFC flyweight champion and UFC bantamweight champion. The 33-year-old is also the fourth fighter to have held two different titles at the same time.

Israel Adesanya - 4.5 stars

The Nigerian fighter joined Dana White's MMA organisation sometime after UFC 3's release. The undefeated fighter missed a spot in the previous roster but was expected to rank high this time. Nicknamed in 'Last Stylebender', he beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in 2019.

Weili Zhang - 4.5 stars

Nicknamed the 'Magnum', Zhang is a Chinese mixed martial artist. She is the first-ever Chinese and East Asian champion in UFC history.

Stipe Miocic - 4.5 stars

The two-time heavyweight champion last fought with Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 in August 2019. He will return on August 15 at UFC 252 and was expected to settle in higher up in the rankings.

Georges St-Pierre - 4.5 stars

The retired UFC star is a two-division champion UFC champion in the welterweight and middleweight divisions. He will also be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this year. He retired on December 13, 2013, while he still held the welterweight title.

Kamaru Usman - 4.5 stars

Usman is yet to lose after his 2013 loss to Jose Caceres. He was scheduled to fight for his second title at 251 but his opponent withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19. He won his title after a fifth-round TKO victory over Colby Covington at UFC 245 in 2019 December.

EA Sports UFC 4: Rank 11-50

Demetrious Johnson - 4.5 Stars

Alexander Volkanovski - 4.5 Stars

Max Holloway - 4.5 Stars

Jorge Masvidal - 4.5 Stars

TJ Dillasaw - 4.5 Stars

Daniel Cormier - 4.5 Stars

Rose Namajunas - 4.5 Stars

Justin Gaethje - 4.5 Stars

Petr Yan - 4.5 Stars

Conor McGregor - 4.5 Stars

Deiveson Figureido - 4.5 Stars

Francis Ngannou - 4.5 Stars

Cris Cyborg - 4.5 Stars

Tony Ferguson - 4.5 Stars

Joanna Joedrzejczyk - 4.5 Stars

Marlon Moraes - 4.5 Stars

Jose Aldo - 4.5 Stars

Tyron Woodley - 4.5 Stars

Robert Whittaker - 4.5 Stars

Glover Teixeira - 4.5 Stars

Yoel Romero - 4.5 Stars

Jessica Andrade - 4.5 Stars

Aljamain Sterling - 4.5 Stars

Curtis Blaydes - 4.5 Stars

Alistair Overeem - 4.5 Stars

Cain Velasquez - 4.5 Stars

Joseph Benavidez - 4.5 Stars

Ronaldo Souza - 4.5 Stars

Holly Holm - 4.5 Stars

Colby Covington - 4.5 Stars

Leon Edwards - 4.5 Stars

Rafael dos Anjos - 4.5 Stars

Dustin Poirier - 4.5 Stars

Ronda Rousey - 4 Stars

Tatiana Suarez - 4 Stars

Cody Garbrandt - 4 Stars

Dominick Reyes - 4 Stars

Anthony Johnson - 4 Stars

Paulo Costa - Stars

Darren Till - 4 Stars

(Image source: Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes Instagram)