FIFA 21 TOTW 3 Predictions: Best Players Who Might Make It To The Team Of The Week

FIFA 21 has been released and the players are certainly loving it. The makers have also been releasing FIFA 21 Team Of The Week. Now the players want to know about the FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions. To help you guys you, we too have listed down out FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions. Read more to know about FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions.

Also Read | FIFA 21 Wonderkids: Here's A List Of Players To Buy For Your FIFA 21 Career Mode

Also Read | FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Glitch: What Is The New Pro Clubs Glitch And How It Works?

FIFA 21 TOTW 2 predictions

FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions will be based on the players' live performances after the international break. The Nations cup was being played recently and a number of the popular footballers delivers some applaudable performance for their countries. We have listed down 11 players for your FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions. Here is a list of all the players in our FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions.

Lukasz Fabianski - Overall rating: 81 Conor Coady- Overall rating: 79 Matthias Ginter - Overall rating: 82 Pepe - Overall rating: 81 Mason Mount - Overall rating: 80 Martin Odegaard - Overall rating: 83 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Overall rating: 85 Andre Carrillo - Overall rating: 79 Roberto Firmino - Overall rating: 87 Mikel Oyarzabal - Overall rating: 84 Olivier Giroud - Overall rating: 82 Rated

Also Read | How To Do Drag Back In Fifa 21? Guide To Master Fifa 21 Controls

FIFA 21 TOTW 2

Thibaut Courtois - Overall rating: 90 Lucas Hernández - Overall rating: 83 Ben Chilwell - Overall rating: 84 Lucas Halstenberg - Overall rating: 84 Renato Sanches - Overall rating: 82 Jack Grealish - Overall rating: 83 Allan Saint-Maximin - Overall rating: 83 Joaquín Sánchez - Overall rating: 83 Erling Braut Håland - Overall rating: 86 Harry Kane - Overall rating: 89 Robert Lewandowski - Overall rating: 92

More about FIFA 21

FIFA 21 makers certainly took a step ahead in gaming after adding features like new player transfer and loan options. Their efforts to make the game even more realistic seem to have succeeded with additions like new attributes like plyer sharpness which shows how ready a player or a team is for a match. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, that the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

Also Read | FIFA 21 Global Series & EWorld Cup: Schedule, Start Dates And How To Qualify For Event

Also Read | Virgil Van Dijk's Viral FIFA 21 Clip Proves He Is Worth Over 500,000 Coins In FUT