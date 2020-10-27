Fortnite Box Fight Tournament: How To Compete, Eligibility, Start Date, Prize Pool

This Wednesday, Fortnite will launch its first-ever Box Fight Tournament, a creative mode where players will compete in a 1v1 fight in custom-built arenas. As the name suggests, Fortnite Box Fight will see players fighting one-on-one within one tile of each other and inside a box.

Last month, Epic Games celebrated Fortnite's third anniversary by hosting the Princess Castle Creative Contest, where players took the opportunity to design their own custom Box Fight maps. HassanFTN and Shride were the two players to win the contest and their maps will feature on Wednesday.

Two enter, only one leaves.



Compete in Fortnite’s First Official Box Fight Tournament this Wednesday! A big thanks to @HassanFTN and @ShrideFN for putting the Creative Island together. Read more about the tournament here: https://t.co/Y7l65ICSqp — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) October 26, 2020

Unlike Wild Wednesdays, this week's Fortnite Box Fight tournament will have real incentives for the top-performing players as nearly $100,000 is up for grabs. Here's all you need to about the Fortnite Box Fight tournament.

Box Fight tournament registration, start date

Similar to the weekly cash cups and contender cups, players do not need to register to compete in Box Fight. However, players will need to be Open League (Division II) and above in Arena to participate on Wednesday. The Box Fight tournament start date is October 28. The event will be concluded on the same day over a three-hour window, played respectively in the seven regions.

Each player can play a maximum of 35 matches. It will be crucial for players to play as many matches in their allotted window to rack up the points. This will determine their final placings.

Speaking of points, the system will be different from traditional Fortnite battle royal tournaments. As Box Fight will essentially be a showdown between two players, elimination points will carry no significance. Instead, placement points will determine the final rankings. A player will get one point for every win and none for each loss during the session.

Fortnite Box Fight tournament prize pool

As mentioned above, the stakes will be high for players participating on Wednesday. The top players in each of the seven regions can get their hands on some handsome cash rewards. In Europe, the winner will win a whopping $5,000, while the player finishing second and third will win $4,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Europe NA East 1st $5,000 $3,000 2nd $4,000 $2,500 3rd $3,000 $2,000 4th $2,500 $1,800 5th $2,400 $1,500 6th $1,800 $1,000 7th $1,500 $1,000 8th $1,300 $1,000 9th $1,200 $1,000 10th $1,000 $1,000

