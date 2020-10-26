Fortnite Releases Their New Baba Yaga Skin And Hex Hut Glider For Fortnitemares

Fortnite has been making a number of new changes and updates to their game. This is because of the launch of their Halloween themed event, Fortnitmare. The players will now get to play the game with the new skins and guns that have been added to the game. Read more to know about Fortnite’s new Halloween event, Fortnitmare.

Baba Yaga skin

The Fortnite makers have now added a new baba Yaga skiing to their item shop in the game. This skin was added on October 26th as a part of the Coven Fresh set. This was also a part of Fortnite’s Halloween event called Fortnitemares. The players can opt for this skin by buying it from Fortnite Item shop. But apart from that, currently, there is no other way to get this Baba Yaga skin in the game. Because of its popularity, a number of other Fortnite players have been trying to look for this particular skin in the Fortnite item shop. To help these guys out, we have listed down all the details we have about Baba Yaga skin. Here is some valuable information about Baba Yaga skin.

Release Date: October 26th, 2020

Last Seen: October 26th, 2020

Rarity: Rare

Type: Outfit

Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

Availability: Shop

ID: CID_919_Athena_Commando_F_BabaYaga

Categories: Female, Halloween, Holidays

Hex Hut Glider

Apart from the skin, fans have been wanting to know details about some other items too. The makers have now added a new Hex Hut glider to their game. The players can now buy this Hex Hut glider from Fortnite Item shop for 1200 v bucks they have. To help these guys out, we have listed down all the details we have about Hex Hut glider. Here is some valuable information about Hex Hunt glider.

Release Date: October 26th, 2020

Last Seen: October 26th, 2020

Rarity: Epic

Type: Glider

Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

Availability: Shop

More about Fortnite

Fortnite’s latest Halloween event, Fortnitenitemares has been released and the makers have already added a lot of new changes made to the game. Their latest Fortnite update is bringing in a number of different Fortnite skins, weapons, perks and other items related to the festive theme. These updates have been released with their Fortnite 14.40 update. To help you guys out, we have listed down all the changes that have been changed for Fortnitemares.

Halloween Challenges and Free Rewards

Fortnitemares has always brought in some of the most exciting challenges that grant a number of popular Fortnite skins and XP in the game. Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge is extremely similar. This particular island is filled with haunted huts and decorations and players can complete these challenges to get a new terrifying Back Bling, Pickaxe, XP, and more.

