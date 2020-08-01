Fortnite PC Requirements: Needed Specifications To Play The Game Seamlessly

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Fortnite is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. But the players have now been asking a lot of questions about Fortnite. Well, we have picked those questions and have answered them. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Fortnite PC requirements

Fortnite players have been asking a lot of questions about the configurations needed. Fortnite PC requirements are something that plays an important role in its gameplay. The makers have released Fortnite PC requirements on their official website. The game should be compatible with a display like a 1080p screen and a stable frame rate above 60 FPS. But there are some specific requirements that have been stated on Epic Games' official website. Here are the recommended system requirements for Fortnite.

Minimum System Requirements

Video Card: Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 or equivalent AMD GPU on Mac

Processor: Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

Recommended System Requirements

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU

Video Memory: 2 GB VRAM

Processor: Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

How to verify your PC meets Fortnite PC Requirements?

Select Start

Search for System Information

Select System Information and press Enter.

Go to the System Summary

The operating system, type of processor, and amount of memory will be displayed on the screen.

More about Fortnite

The makers had recently introduced the Summer Splash. This update was basically a rotation of LTMs such as Fog of War (formerly Sneaky Silencers), Close Encounters, Unvaulted, Catch! and more. With the help of this update, the players can also notice these classic LTMs getting some Summer Splash refreshments with a number of additional new features. Some of the new LTMs will be introduced in a future update and it will include new takes on Operation: Knockout, a battle royale mode and a game of elimination-powered upgrades. Summer Splash also has a number of new outfits and Shop items. All these items have been inspired by all elements related to summer: sand, sea, sports, and good food.

