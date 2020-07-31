How To Enable 2FA In Fortnite? Why Is It Necessary To Complete 2FA Setup?

Fortnite Season 3 has made all the players go crazy because of all the new, additions, updates and changes that bring up some unique and creative challenges. However, where players are thrilled with all the new things in the flooded map and the new challenges, some are wondering about what is the 2FA Fortnite login that many users urge players to complete.

The 2FA authentication is important in Fortnite and this is the reason why many players are wondering "how to enable 2FA in Fortnite?" or "what is the 2FA Fortnite login?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

What is 2FA Fortnite login?

The Fortnite two-factor authentication is a quite important set up to do. To protect your Fortnite account from hackers, players around the world use this feature which helps them to add an extra layer of security to your login. Once Fortnite 2FA setup is complete, it will send a confirmation code to a device of your choice whenever you log in to a new console or PC. This means that unwanted logins from hackers around the world would not be able to get these codes and so it becomes harder to hack your account.

Apart from security, most players get 2FA done to earn free stuff on Fortnite Season 3. If you are looking for some exciting things, the 2FA Fortnite login could help you earn Boogie Down emote for Battle Royale or 50 armoury slots, 10 backpack slots and one Legendary Troll Stash Llama for Save the World. This is the reason why many players want to know how to set up 2FA.

How to enable 2FA in Fortnite?

To get 2FA Fortnite login done, simply go to Fortnite.com/2FA.

Now, log in to your Epic Games account.

Right under the option to change your password, you would be able to spot the option to enable either email 2FA or authenticator app 2FA.

Pick your preferred option and follow the instructions on the screen to enable Fortnite 2FA.

OR

Go to the Account page.

page. Open the Password & Security tab.

tab. You would be able to spot the option to enable either email 2FA or authenticator app 2FA.

Pick your preferred option to enable Fortnite 2FA.

If you opt to use an authenticator app for 2FA, these are some common authenticator apps found:

Google Authenticator LastPass Authenticator Microsoft Authenticator Authy

All Images ~ Screengrab from Fortnite

