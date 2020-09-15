PMCO Fall Split 2020 Wildcard Finals Day 1 Results, Overall Standings And Prize Pool

PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020 in the Wildcard region entered its final day of action on Tuesday, September 15. The Wildcard region represents the rest of the world in PUBG where teams from Mongolia, Australia, Fiji, Mongolia, New Zealand, Northern Marianas Islands, Papua New Guinea, Togo and other nations compete to earn a chance to face the best teams in global tournaments. PUBG MOBILE World League Spring Split 2020: East Zone (PMWL East) featured NoChanceTeam from Mongolia, who qualified to the flagship event from the Wildcard region.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 in the Wildcard region commenced on September 1 with a total of 32 teams competing in the Group Stage. The top 24 teams from the group stage advanced to the semi-finals, which was played between September 7 and 13. The 15 best teams advanced to the Finals, where they were joined by PMCO 2020 Spring winner, NoChanceTeam. The 16 teams will compete in a single-lobby format over two days (six matches every day) to emerge as winners of PMCO Fall Split 2020: Wildcard.

Live Streaming of PMCO Fall Split 2020 Wildcard Finals is available on PUBG MOBILE Esports' YouTube channel.

PMCO Fall Split 2020: Wildcard Finals results

At the time of writing, FROMHELL Esport lead the points table with 127 points after nine games. FROMHELL have, so far, scored a solitary Chicken Dinner in the finals - in Match 2 on Day 1. They have, however, been the most consistent side in the region, notching more than 50 kill points. BeaR jumped places to occupy the second spot after snatching their first Chicken Dinner of the finals in Match 3 on Day 2. Z3US eSPORT (110 points), 8Bit (109 points) and Black Team (99 points) completed the top five.

Having represented the region in PMWL Spring Split, NoChanceTeam failed to replicate their form, currently struggling in the bottom half with just 67 points to their name. NCT did start their Fall Split campaign with a CD in Match 1 but thereon failed to capitalise on that momentum.

Wildcard Finals standings

Team WWCD Total Points 1 FROMHELL Esport 1 127 2 BeaR 1 112 3 Z3US eSPORT 0 110 4 8Bit 2 109 5 Black Team 0 99 6 Nepal Esports 1 89 7 EXTRA eSPORT 1 82 8 Battalion 5 0 80 9 Hype 0 78 10 SAVAGE eSPORT 1 77 11 FROMHEAVEN 0 64 12 SEAL Esport 1 63 13 NoChanceTeam 1 63 14 Cosmonaut Esports 0 54 15 WatchMyGp 0 34 16 VelociRaptor 0 30

PMCO Wildcard Finals prize pool

The winner of the tournament will be awarded $2,600. The team finishing second will take home a cash prize of $1,600. The Wildcard Finals prize pool will be further divided among the rest of the participating teams.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Instagram)