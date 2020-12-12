Where Is Ruckus In Fortnite? Learn About Ruckus Location Here

Fortnite Season 5 has launched in the entirety of its brilliance and the new season is called Zero Point. The players saw the finish of season 4 with Galactus being pounded into the Zero Point measurement. Fortnite Season 5 subject is Bounty Hunting. Fortnite has called upon the best bounty trackers in the business from different gaming universes. A portion of these characters have just advanced toward Fortnite Island and players are searching for them. Many have asked Where is Ruckus in Fortnite?

Where is Ruckus in Fortnite?

Ruckus is one of the latest bosses in Fortnite. With the involvement of Mandalorian in season 5, comes the addition of Ruckus. The players need to defeat Ruckus in order to complete the Besakar Quest. Players need to find Ruckus Location in Fortnite and beat him to a pulp to complete this Mandalorian-themed quest. Here’s Ruckus Location in Fortnite Map:

Firstly the players will have to go to Slurpy Swamp on the Fortnite Map

Towards the southeast of this location, players will find a building called Hydro 16

Ruckus can be found either patrolling outside this building or waiting for the players inside the building.

The players need to be on their guard as there will be many other players trying to complete this quest too and not being careful could lead them to be ambushed.

To defeat Ruckus the players will have to put up a big fight as he has a massive health bar. But defeating him will unlock the Besakar Style for Mandalorian and also provide the players with high firepower weapons such as a rocket launcher and an assault rifle.

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for the second week have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for the second week below:

Destroy mailboxes (x5)

Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (x3)

Find car parts (x3)

Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (x1)

Drive through flaming rings (x1)

Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (x3)

Destroy dog houses (x3)

Damage with Legendary Weapons (1500, 3000, 4500, 6000, 7500) – Legendary Challenge

