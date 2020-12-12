Where Is Master Chief In Fortnite? Learn More About The Iconic Halo Character In Fortnite

Fortnite Season 5 has kickstarted in all its glory and the new season is called Zero Point. The players saw the end of season 4 with Galactus being thumped into the Zero Point dimension. Fortnite Season 5 theme is Bounty Hunting. Fortnite has called upon the best bounty hunters in the business from various gaming universes. Some of these characters have already made their way to Fortnite Island and players are looking for them. Many have wondered where is Master Chief in Fortnite?

Where is Master Chief in Fortnite?

When the season is Bounty Hunters, how can Fortnite not call upon everyone’s beloved Master Chief from the Halo Series. Master Chief is an iconic character and of the many that have been added to Fortnite’s Latest season. Many players are asking how to get the Master Chief skin in Fortnite.

To get the Master Chief skin in Fortnite, they just need to go to the Fortnite Item store and make a purchase with V Bucks. The Players can either opt for only the skin or the whole master Chief Bundle. The Bundle will cost the player 2,600 V Bucks and only the skin will cost them 1,500 V bucks.

The Master chief bundle will include the Master Chief Skin, UNSC Pelican Glider, a miniature Pelican carrier, Battle Legend Back Bling, a holographic Elite skull, Gravity Hammer Pickaxe, Lil’ Warthog Emote, and the MJOLNIR Powered Assault Armor.

There is also a Matte Black version of the Master Chief skin. Here’s how the players can get Matte black Master Chief Skin, The players need to own an Xbox Series X or S and make the purchase in Fortnite on that platform. Matte Black Master Chief is an Xbox exclusive skin as the character belongs to that platform.

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for the second week have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for the second week below:

Destroy mailboxes (x5)

Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (x3)

Find car parts (x3)

Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (x1)

Drive through flaming rings (x1)

Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (x3)

Destroy dog houses (x3)

Damage with Legendary Weapons (1500, 3000, 4500, 6000, 7500) – Legendary Challenge

