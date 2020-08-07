Free Fire India Championship 2020 Registration Details, Qualifier Dates Announced

PUBG MOBILE and Call of Duty MOBILE are rapidly gaining popularity, thanks to their numerous competitive events and constant involvement in the esports community. How long could Garena Free Fire stay put? Well, Free Fire, banking on their success from 2019, are set to host numerous sports tournaments. The developers have recently announced their upcoming tournament - Free Fire India Championship 2020. After the success of this year's spring championship, Garena has partnered with Paytm First Games to organise the latest fall iteration of the event.

Free Fire India Championship schedule, registration details

The upcoming tournament will be an open-for-all event where teams will be first playing the qualifiers before heading to the main tournament. The schedule dates for Free Fire India Championship are yet to announced. However, the details for the qualifiers are already out. The registrations for Free Fire Cup will begin on August 13 and will be active until August 16. The qualifiers will be hosted on August 16 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM IST.

Building on an immensely successful 2019 was Singapore-based Garena, who held its first-ever Free Fire World cup 2019. Free Fire have confirmed a multitude of tournaments for 2020. While the organisers were forced to cancel April's Free Fire Champions Cup, the announcement of the upcoming championship in India suggests the plans for Free Fire World Series 2020, Brazil is still likely on. The world series is scheduled to take place in November this year.

Free Fire Brawler Bash gave the taste of competitive action for Indian gamers

Earlier this month, Garena hosted the Free Fire Brawler Bash's final phase. Eight teams - The Mafia's, Nighthawks, Team 8Bit, Pythons, GZ Army, Not Humans, Legendary Noobs and Sixth Sense - played the single-elimination Final Clash. Team 8Bit won the tournament by beating GZ Army in the finale. Prior to the Finals Clash, which only had the top eight teams competing, the Free Fire Brawler Bash tournament was held in July. The Mafias won the title with the highest points, taking home 150,000 Free Fire diamonds.

(Image Credits: Free Fire India Instagram Handle)