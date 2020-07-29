When Will Free Fire Open Today? When Will Be The OB23 Update Available To Play?

Players of the famous survival game, Free Fire are not able to open the game and play. Well, it is not the time to panic, as per the announcement, the Garena Free Fire new update called the OB23 update is going to be rolled out on today i.e. July 29, 2020. The update is going to bring many new things and exciting changes including a new character like Luqueta, a pet Mr Wagger, an AUG gun, Bermuda 2.0 and more. Many players are wondering "why is Free Fire not opening today?" or "When will Free Fire open today?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry here is all you need.

When will Free Fire open today?

The Garena Free Fire new update OB23 is going to be rolled out today, and this is the reason why the servers of the multiplayer survival game are currently shut down. This happens when major updates are rolled to ensure better functioning of the game. Garena declared this Free Fire downtime on Facebook yesterday saying that "Maintenance for the next patch update is coming tomorrow". The official account of Garena Free Fire also revealed that the "During this time, players will not be able to log in. After the update has finished, you may enter the game and play as usual!" This means that the Free Fire not opening issues will be resolved once the update has finished.

The Free Fire date and time for OB23 update

Garena Free Fire new update OB23 Start time: 7:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on July 29, 2020.

7:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on July 29, 2020. Garena Free Fire new update OB23 End time: 5:30 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on July 29, 2020.

Once the Free Fire downtime is over, players would be able to enjoy the newness coming to the game. The update will be available on the Google Playstore or Apple Store. The size of the Garena Free Fire is expected to be around 350 MB. The new map is going come out with "Luqueta, a new look for Spawn Island, a new weapon and many more!"

