How To Get A Custom Room Card In Free Fire? Learn Both The Methods

Free Fire is one of the leading survival games and it is available for all the users on platforms such as Playstation, PC, Android and iOS. The Garena Free Fire provides its community with a thrilling experience of an online multiplayer game with 50 to 100 players in a single match. Recently, players of this gaming community got to know that they can create Custom Rooms in Free Fire using a Custom Room Card where they can choose whom to add. This is the reason why many players are trying to find out how to get a Custom Room Card in Free Fire. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's character in Free Fire will be named Jai; Know his special skills

How to get a Custom Room Card in Free Fire?

You need to have a 'Custom Room Card' to create a room in Garena Free Fire in the first place. Currently, there are only 2 ways to get a hold on to the Room card. First, you can buy an advanced Custom Room card in Free Fire by using 100 Diamonds and second is that you need to be able to get it in the weekly rewards.

Also Read | Free Fire update Patch notes: OB23 update features Luqueta, Bermuda 2.0 & more

Get a Custom Room Card in Free Fire using Diamonds

In Garena Free Fire, one can easily buy the Custom Room Card using Diamonds. This means you only need 100 Diamonds to get a Room card. However, it may not seem like a fair deal, but the pricing is set expecting that mainly event holders would be requiring this feature to create a Free Fire tournament.

To get a Custom Room Card in Free Fire, tap the Store icon in the main lobby.

Now, choose the Item tab to find the Custom Room Card.

Then, tap on the Custom Room Card, and tap on the blue button of 100 Diamonds in the bottom-right corner of the app screen to obtain a Custom Room Card.

Also Read | How To Create A Room In PUBG Mobile? Learn To Create And Join A Room Easily

Get a Custom Room Card in Free Fire for Free

To create a Custom Room in Free Fire, you need a Custom Room Card and you will be asked to spend 100 Diamonds. But, you can choose to avoid spending diamonds if you feel so and you can get them for free. For that, you need to join a good Guide which reaches 1800 Dog Tag every week. This will ensure that you earn a Custom Room Card in the Guide Weekly rewards. Make sure to join an active Guide where everyone is an active player.

All Images ` Screenshot from the game

Also Read | Will Free Fire Be Banned In India? The Survival Game Belongs To Which Country?