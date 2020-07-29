Free Fire Update Patch Notes: OB23 Update Features Luqueta, Bermuda 2.0 & More

The Garena Free Fire OB23 update is going to be rolled out on today i.e. July 29, 2020. Once the Free Fire downtime is over, players would be able to enjoy the newness coming to the game. The Free Fire update 3volution will be available on the Google Playstore or Apple Store. The Garena Free fire download size is expected to be around 350 MB. Many players are wondering Free Fire Patch notes and the Luqueta character in Free Fire. If you are wondering the same do not worry here is all you need.

Also Read | Will Free Fire Be Banned In India? The Survival Game Belongs To Which Country?

Free Fire Patch notes- What's New

Clash Squad Season 2 begins on July 30, 2020, 15:00 SGT i.e. 12:30 PM IST. New Luqueta Character in Free Fire - Every kill increases the maximum HP by (8/10/12/14/16/18), up to 35. New Character Mr Wagger - If a player has less than (1/1/2) Gloo Wall grenades, Mr Wagger can produce 1 Gloo Wall grenade every (120/100/100) second. New Weapon AUG - It will be available with 2x scope and 35 rounds magazine in Classic and Clash Squad as an assault rifle. New item Revive Kit - Players can restore their fighting ability while downed, using the Revive kit. New Spawn Island 'The Runway' - Spawn island was added to the game based on the third Anniversary of the game. New Training Ground - In training ground, vehicles and gloo walls are added along with other enhancements such as shooting range and practice zone, etc. Hayato Firebrand (Coming Soon) - On the 3rd Anniversary event on 22nd August 2020, players can get this awakened character for free. Plan Bermuda or Bermuda 2.0 (Bermuda Remastered) - In the upcoming update, the Bermuda Plan will be revealed by Free Fire with new places and a redesigned Bermuda map.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's character in Free Fire will be named Jai; Know his special skills

Free Fire update improvements

Parachute animation optimization.

Thermal optics can now see through smoke grenades.

The aim assist will prioritize players who are in combat

The new driving mechanism has Maximum speed adjustment for the vehicles

When players are above 38m in altitude, they will descend faster

Players can add a limit on the amount of heath and can restore per second

Weapon improvements

Added - New management system

Additional improvements also include a summary page for Clash Squad and Gun King

By sending a system-generated link, players can invite friends to join their party.

Added a limit on the amount of heath that can be restored per second.

Also Read | Free Fire Wonderland Event - Install the latest Free Fire update

Also Read | Free Fire update: OB22 patch notes add new character Wolfrahh and a pet