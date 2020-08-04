Free Fire 3volution Brings Luqueta, Mr. Waggor, And New Spawn Island

Free Fire has finally received the much-awaited OB23 update along with the official patch notes. The patch update has been titled "3volution" and introduces a range of new features and content to the battle royale game. The latest update is live on the Apple Store and Google Play Store for all users globally.

Free Fire 3volution update - What's new

The latest Free Fire 3volution update celebrates the game’s third anniversary and brings a bunch of exciting events to the title. The update also introduces a new Spawn Island, a new pet and also a new character and much more. Here are some of the highlights of the new Free Fire update:

New character - Luqueta

Luqueta is a brand new character available in Garena Free Fire. The character was announced earlier this year and will finally be available in the game after installing the latest patch. He comes with a special ability that allows him to increase the maximum HP with every kill from 8 to 35 HP. Luqueta is now available in the Free Fire Store.

New pet - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor will be the newest pet to arrive in the Free Fire Store. The pet will make sure that players have Gloo Wall Grenades in their pocket all the time. It has the ability to produce one grenade every [120/100/100] second for when a user has less than [1/1/2] grenades.

Hayato “Firebrand”

Hayato “Firebrand” is the second character that will be available in the Free Fire Store very soon. According to the latest patch notes, players will get the character for free upon joining the third-anniversary event.

New Spawn Island - “The Runway”

There is a reworked Spawn island in Free Fire called "The Runway".

Vehicles update

Garena has made a few adjustments to vehicle speeds

Motorbike: Increased from 120km/h to 130km/h

Jeep: Increased from 100km/h to 110km/h

TuTu: Increased from 90km/h to 100km/h

SUV: Increased from 130km/h to 120km/h

New Weapons

AUG [Added in the Classic and Clash Squad - (Rank and Classic)]

Damage Ratio - 31

Magazine Capacity - 35

Rate of fire - 147

Pre-attached 2x scope that is interchangeable.

AK (Available in all modes)

Damage Ratio increased from 37 to 38

Minimum damage increased from 12 to 14

Rate of fire set at - 3%

Precise shots increased from 1 to 2

FAMAS (Available in all modes)

Movement speed while shooting - +10%

M249 (Available in all modes)

Precise shots increased from 4 to 12

Minimum damage increased from 15 to 21

Maximum recoil set at -18%

SPAS12 (Available in all modes)

Minimum damage increased from 6 to 7.

XM8 (Available in all modes)

Precise shots decreased from 4 to 3.

Free Fire download

The Free Fire 3volution update is live for both iOS and Android platforms. You can download the game by clicking on the link for your respective platform here: Android | iOS. Visit the link and tap the 'Install' button to download the new Free Fire 3volution update on your device.

Image credits: Google Play Store