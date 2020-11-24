Last Updated:

NBA Fans Left In Awe Of Doris Burke's New And Modified NBA 2k21 Avatar

After the recent release of the NBA 2K21 game, fans on social media have reacted to the modified version of Dorik Burke's avatar in the game.

NBA 2K21 released earlier this year with advanced gameplay, coupled with countless avatar changes for NBA players like the late Kobe Bryant and James Harden. While the game is now released for the PS5 and X Box Series X, fans have pointed out that it is not just the players whose appearances have been modified. A fan shared analyst and presenter Doris Burke's image from the game, stating how her avatar has been altered by the makers. 

Doris Burke NBA 2K21 avatar varies from her actual self

Burke, to most fans, appeared thinner in the game. Her avatar is seen wearing a pink dress, which most gamers believe have made her appearance in this edition more striking. Fans reacted to the image, mostly confused as to why such a decision was made. "I don’t remember her being able to levitate Mics," joked one user, while another expressed worry about his girlfriend finding out. "Why they got Doris looking like this? Lol," one fan wrote, confused about the decision. 

Doris Burke body in NBA 2K21 has fans reacting in awe

Doris Burke salary and net worth

As per Celebrity net worth, the NBA analyst's net worth is worth $4 million. The site also reports that Burke apparently earns around $1 million. She won the Curt Gowdy Media Award in 2018 and was also inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame the same year. She has also won a USA Today Rudy Award as the Best New Face in Sports Television award. Earlier this year, she became the first woman to call the NBA Finals in September for ESPN Radio. 

