How To Get 90 Fps In PUBG Mobile: A Simple Step-by-step Guide

PUBG Mobile fans can finally enjoy a smooth battle royale experience on their mobile devices at 90fps (Frames Per Second). The game setting is currently exclusive to OnePlus devices, however, it will soon be rolled out to other smartphones as well. It will give players a competitive edge when it comes to gunfire and will prevent unwanted lags.

However, OnePlus is only offering 90fps mode on select devices which include the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7T. Users who own any of these devices can switch to the new 90fps settings right away. Let’s check out how you can do it.

How to get 90 fps in PUBG Mobile?

Here are the steps you need to follow to enable 90 fps in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile on your device and head over to game settings.

Step 2: In the settings menu, navigate to the ‘Graphics’ tab and locate the ‘Frame rate’ section.

Step 3: Here, you will find a new setting that says ‘90fps’. This is right next to the Extreme setting.

Step 4: Enable that 90fps option and close the settings.

Once you have set the frame rate to 90, the game will also instruct you to enable the corresponding screen refresh rate to 90 Hz on your device. This can be done by heading over to the phone’s display settings. Also, make sure that you have the latest PUBG Mobile update installed on your device if you are unable to find the 90 fps setting.

After making the above changes, go back to PUBG Mobile and you should be able to run the game at the highest frame rate.

As we have mentioned earlier, this is currently an exclusive deal between OnePlus and Tencent Games, however, it will end on September 7, 2020. Once the deal expires, Tencent Games will roll out the 90 fps support to all the PUBG Mobile users in the country who have a device supporting higher FPS. The 90 fps mode was first added to the Chinese version PUBG Mobile, but the company is now extending support for several other countries including the United States.

Image credits: screenpost | Unsplash