PMWL Kill Leaders Finals: Futbolist Solkay And BOX Gaming's Break Named Finals MVP

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero concluded on Sunday, August 10. Bigetron RA emerged as the Champions of the East after fending off a stern challenge from the likes of Orange Rock and RRQ Athena. Meanwhile, Turkish side Futbolist were crowned as the Champions of the West after finishing at first place with 298 points and two Chicken Dinners. With PMWL Finals officially concluded, here's a look at the teams and players who dominated the kill feed during the final week:

PMWL kill leaders: East Zone

BOX Gaming emerged as the PMWL kill leaders in the East Zone. The Vietnamese side, known for their strong rotation, showcased some impressive firepower during the finals, notching 118 kills. Champ BTR followed BOX with 113 kills on the board. Sixth-placed TSM-Entity was third on the kill feed with 112 kills to their name.

BOX Gaming's Break won named the MVP of the East Zone. The prodigy ended up as the top fragger in the East, notching 40 kills and close to 8,000 damages in 24 matches. Break also took home the cash prize of $10,000. Orange Rock's Gill came in at second with 36 kills. BTR Ryzen (35 kills), RRQ Beer11 (34 kills) and TSM Jonathan (34 kills) completed the top five PMWL Kill Leaders in the East Zone.

The Grand Finals kill leaders of Day 4 and the overall kill leaders in the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/XQYn86CtaU — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 9, 2020

PMWL kill leaders: West Zone

Champs Futbolist took home all the top prizes in the West Zone. They were the team with the best offence, scoring 137 kills in just 24 matches. Second-placed KoninaPower scored the next-best 124 kills. Tempo Storm took the third place with 110 kills on the board.

Futbolist assaulted Solkay was took home the $10,000 cash prize after he was named the MVP in the West. Solkay scored 44 kill points and registered over 8,000 overall damages, leading his side to championship glory. Loops Esports' Carrilho took the second spot with 40 kills under his belt. Futbolist duo Lovazin and Raum came in at third and fifth, respectively, with a combined 73 kills to their name. KoninaPower's Tixzy rounded off the top five with 36 kills to his name.

The Grand Finals kill leaders of Day 4 and the overall kill leaders in the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/4u2sCaeSys — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 10, 2020

PMWL Finals standings after Day 4

The Grand Finals Day 4 leaderboard and the overall finals of the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL



The final day sums up with nail biting finishes and overall amazing play! Loops Esports wins day 4 while Futobolist wins the overall championship! #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/ot5z0yV1sJ — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 10, 2020

The Grand Finals Day 4 leaderboard and the overall finals of the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL



The final day sums up great plays, intense fights and surprising wins! Orange Esports winning day 4 while Bigetron Red Aliens wins overall championship! #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/stj0WIMNF6 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 9, 2020

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)