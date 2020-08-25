PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update To Bring Major Changes To Gameplay Graphics And Performance

PUBG Mobile has recently announced their 1.0 update which will be releasing on September 8, 2020. The new PUBGM experience is named Beyond A.C.E as the update will be bringing some drastic changes which are expected to create a more immersive experience for players with better details and graphics. The game's developer company has claimed that the gameplay on mobile will look more realistic due to the updated graphics. Read below to know the details about PUBG Mobile 1.0 update -

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update details

Image courtesy - PUBG MOBILE NEW ERA ANNOUNCEMENT (YouTube)

PUBG Mobile's official YouTube channel held a live stream and announced what the company is regarding as the 'New Era' in the mobile game. During the live stream, PUBGM revealed that significant changes have been made to characters, in-game graphics and overall environment of the game. For characters, PUBGM will be introducing physically based rendering, image-based lighting and spotlight projection. In-game graphics have been improved with regards to particles, air blasts, smoke, muzzle flashes and changed scope-interaction in order to make 'every shot more realistic'. Parachuting actions have been changed in order to give players a more realistic experience.

The live stream revealed furthermore that overall improvements have been made to the game like the shading quality and light transmission effect. The update in the lighting system of the game allows more lighting to be projected on skies, trees, vegetation and water effects. Players will be able to see reflections on the water and in direct sunlight while models and textures of the game in its entirety has been changed to give the game a realistic feel.

To gamers' disappointment, there was no announcement about the much-anticipated Erangel 2.0 map. However, PUBG's live stream announcement mentioned a surprise for fans along with the update. But, the new in-game changes do hint that an updated version of Erangel will soon be hitting the game. The announcement furthermore revealed that PUBG Mobile 1.0 update will bring an increase of 30% in frame rates, whereas, a 76% decrease in lag. The 90 FPS gameplay, which is currently exclusive to only OnePLus devices will be available to other high-end devices. PUBG Mobile 1.0 update drops on September 8, 2020.

