PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement On August 24: Is It About Erangel 2.0?

A 'New Era for PUBG Mobile' is going to begin and these are no speculations, the official Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile has recently teased to all the fans. The tweet announced a Livestream event on August 24, 2020, by the game on several platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

This upcoming announcement could be about anything as it is not officially revealed by the game developers anywhere. However, many players of this gaming community are expecting an announcement of a new and much-awaited revamped Erangel map. The map is currently playable in the beta version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile to host a LiveStream on August 24, 2020

The official Tweet by PUBG Mobile for the August 24 Livestream invites players for a big announcement about the 'New Era for PUBG Mobile!'. The tweet also reveals that Livestream is going to start at 7 pm IST. The developers will share the announcement via a digital event that will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Apart from the speculations about a revamped Erangel map for the stable version of the game, PUBG Mobile might also announce the global Esports event. Players also expect the announcement of PUBG Mobile Esports Event due to the current changes made on the PUBG MOBILE Esports Facebook page.

We humbly request your presence as we announce a New Era for PUBG MOBILE! ⏰



We humbly request your presence as we announce a New Era for PUBG MOBILE!

Join us on August 24th for an AWESOME announcement on YouTube and Facebook!

Why do players feel PUBG Mobile New Era is about Erangel 2.0?

The PUBG Mobile New Era points out about the Erangel 2.0 map. It is because recently PUBG Mobile Beta version featured a new 1.0 update which brought the revamped Erangel Map. However, Erangel 2.0 map has not been released for the stable version which means for all the users. The revamped map brings some aesthetic changes, while the update brings Ultra HD graphics, a new weapon, some balancing changes, and some bug fixes.

As of now, PUBG Mobile New Era could be about anything as no official statements or posters have been released to suggest what the creators of PUBG Mobile are planning. However, one must currently enjoy The most recent update of the Ancient Secret model with three temples that start floating and a boss fight against the Pharoah. The new update rolled out in the first week of August.

