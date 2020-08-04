How To Get Companion In PUBG Mobile? Learn How To Get Falcon For Free

One of the greatest survival games in the world, PUBG Mobile has been intriguing players with its incredible gaming interface and user experience. Recently, the multiplayer game has changed its Privacy Policy in India to avoid any banning of its app because of its country origin. This has given all the Indian PUBG Mobile fans a sense of relief. While many are enjoying the game and earning their kills, some are wondering how to make their game appearance much cooler. They try new clothes, skins and more. This is the reason why many players want to know how to get a companion in PUBG Mobile. If you have been wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to get companion in PUBG Mobile?

The November 2019 update brought this intriguing feature of having a companion in PUBG Mobile. This feature allowed players to get a bird called Falcon as their companion in the survival game. However, the companion does not, it is just an add on to a player's character where it is only visible to you and your teammates, as per the game description. The Falcon would never be responsible if opponents spot you as it is never visible to them. Make sure you know and you have 50 companion shards which are required to get the companion in the first place. So, to unlock the companion in PUBG mobile, follow the below-given steps.

Tap on the gift box icon on the bottom right of the home screen will open the themed section.

To get a free companion in PUBG Mobile, players will have to collect 50 companion shards.

To get companion shards you need to complete the specific events as per the specified season, in the last season players had to collect sprouts and this is how the challenges might change.

All you have to do is complete them and you would be able to collect companion shards.

Players can also buy shards using their BP from the redeem section of the free Royale Pass or use their UC to collect them.

Once you have the shards to unlock companion in PUBG Mobile, just click on the button and it will be unlocked.

