PUBG Mobile XTZ Ground Zone Invitational Quarter-finals Day 3 & 4 Standings

Xtreme Zone Esports Genesis Series is heading toward the culmination of its Phase 2 contest, XTZ Ground Zero. The Ground Zero quarter-finals concluded on Friday with the top 60 teams now bracing for another intense round of matches in the semi-finals. Ground Zero commenced on July 27 with 1,000 teams, but after the finals on August 12, only four teams will proceed to to XTZ Final War.

XTZ Ground Zero format

The 1,000 teams were divided into 50 groups (20 teams in one group) during the initial qualifiers. The top four from each group (200 teams) qualified for the quarter-finals (10 groups).

Top 6 teams from the quarter-finals groups (60 teams) will head to the semi-finals (three groups). Eighteen teams will then qualify for the Ground Zero Finals. The top 6 teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals (60 teams), where three groups of 20 teams each will be formed.

XTZ Ground Zero quarter-finals results: Day 3 & 4

Each group played two matches during the quarter-final stage - Erangel and Miramar. Just like any other PUBG MOBILE tournament, teams earned points based on the placement in each match along with the number of kills they score. Group 1, 7 and 8 were in action on Day 3, while Group 2, 9 and 10 played their matches on Day 4.

Teams that qualified for semi-finals after Day 3 and Day 4:

Group 1: Indian Boys (48 points), Feral Titans (35 points), 24K (30 points), Vendetta (23 points), GameX Esports (19 points) and Hunk Contenders (16 points)

Group 2: Gods Haveli (46 points), Aronai (39 points), Rush 2 Destroy (32 points), Sunday Esports (25 points), Black Manta (24 points) and Team Skull (18 points)

Group 7: Khannou Goul (51 points), Scopein Esports (37 points), Team GodzXRetribution (36 points), Ironborn Official (34 points), Team MIB (19 points) and Gaming Mania (18 points)

Group 8: RiseX Esports (66 points), Insane X Lunatic (46 points), Team Dynamic (28 points), United Equation (22 points), BRTUAL.4 (21 points) and ETR (18 points)

Group 9: Jungli Official (38 points), TEB Gaming (33 points), Team KnockFinish (29 points), UP50 Esports (27 points), Duke Esports (20 points) and Black Sacred (19 points)

Group 10: IBE Titans (51 points), Brutl Esports (43 points), Nemesis Esports (41 points), Equalizerz (27 points), Team PWN (17 points) and Team Wild (16 points)

XTZ Ground Zero prize pool, Final War qualification

Out of the 18 teams that will contest in the Ground Zero finals, only the top four will head to XTZ Final War, where they will compete against the top tier PUBG MOBILE teams in India. The winner of Ground Zero will take home a ₹30,000 cash prize. The team to finish second and third will win ₹15,000 and ₹5,000, respectively.

(Image Credits: XTZ Esports Instagram Handle)