AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A Thriller? Prediction And TV Channel

Defending Serie A champions Juventus have stumbled in the league title race against current leaders AC Milan ever since the start of the current campaign. In an attempt to cut the 10-point deficit to the top of the league standings, Andrea Pirlo’s men take on the San Siro outfit on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 (Thursday IST).

How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus live in India? AC Milan vs Juventus live stream

The Serie A live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The AC Milan vs Juventus live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch AC Milan vs Juventus live in India.

Venue: San Siro

Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 (Thursday IST)

Time: 1.15 AM IST

AC Milan vs Juventus prediction and preview

Milan have been in scintillating form ever since the start of the Serie A campaign. Stefano Pioli’s men lead the Serie A standings with 36 points from 16 games. Interestingly, the San Siro outfit are the only undefeated side across the top five European leagues. In their previous league match, they defeated Benevento 2-0 away.

On the other hand, Juventus have struggled for fine form this season. Pirlo’s men sit fifth in the Serie A standings, trailing by a massive 10 points to the league leaders, albeit with a game in hand. In their previous game against Udinese, Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped the Turin outfit manage a comfortable 4-1 victory at home.

AC Milan vs Juventus team news

Milan face a daunting task ahead of the Juventus clash with several key players set to sit out. Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss out of the clash due to a calf injury, while Sandro Tonali remains suspended after receiving a red card in the previous game. Besides, Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer and Alexis Saelemaekersare also unavailable for Pioli.

Juventus will have to cope in the absence of Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard is recovering from a thigh injury and has been one of the key players in Pirlo’s attack spearheaded by Ronaldo. Besides, Alex Sandro has been excluded from the squad for the Milan trip and is expected to mark his return in the next few weeks.

AC Milan vs Juventus prediction

Milan haven’t lost to Juventus in their last three outings. But the absence of Ibrahimovic might prove detrimental for the hosts, thus propelling Juventus as the favourites for the game.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: AC Milan, Juventus Twitter