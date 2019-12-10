AJA Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

The qualification scenario from Group H is still undecided, with Chelsea and Valencia both sitting on eight points. Ajax can secure their place in the Round of 16 with a draw at home to Valencia. However, Valencia need a win to advance. The Ajax vs Valencia match-up on Tuesday night (Wednesday, December 11, 1:30 am IST), therefore, holds quite a bit of promise.

Also Read | INT Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

AJA vs VAL Preview

Having scored 12 goals and conceded just five in the Champions League so far, Ajax will look to continue their fine defensive form as they get ready to welcome Valencia at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Ajax are on an incredible run of form in all competitions and as such, Valencia will have to be wary of Erik Ten Hag's men. Interestingly, Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech has already scored 8 goals and made 20 assists this season. The Moroccan playmaker will look to add to his tally as the Dutch giants come up against a side that they have already defeated in their previous Champions League meeting. After a thrilling 2-2 draw against Chelsea in their last Champions League game, Valencia need a victory at the Johan Cruijff Arena if they are to have any chance of securing a spot in the Round of 16. A draw will also suffice for Valencia, provided Chelsea fail to secure a win against a Lille side that is already eliminated from the Champions League.

AJA vs VAL Dream11 top picks

Hakim Ziyech is the man to keep an eye out for in this game. The Moroccan has been racking up sensational numbers with 20 assists and eight goals in all competitions this season. With just under half a season left, Ziyech is on course to have one of the best seasons of his career.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 Preview: Tottenham Aim For Revenge Vs Bayern Munich

AJA vs VAL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Andre Onana

Defenders - Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Daniel Wass

Midfielders - Quincy Promes, Francis Coquelin, Hakim Ziyech (captain), David Neres

Forwards - Rodrigo Moreno (vice-captain), Kevin Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev

Also Read | Pep Guardiola States That He Has Not Switched His Focus Towards The Champions League Yet

AJA vs VAL Prediction

Ajax are at the top of their Champions League group as well as the Eredivisie. Valencia, on the other hand, are eighth on the LaLiga table and were on the losing side at home to Ajax in their previous meeting. All things considered, our prediction for the AJA vs VAL game is a 2-0 win for Ajax.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Also Read | Inter Milan And Barcelona Captains To Wear Special Armbands In Their UCL Clash