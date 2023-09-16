Last Updated:

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League LIVE Streaming: How To Watch In India, UK And USA?

A look at how football fans in India, the UK and the US will be able to watch and stream the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League 2023 match.

Saksham nagar
Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his teammates; Image: AP


Portuguese Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will be seen in action for Al-Nassr in the club's upcoming Saudi Pro League match against Al-Raed. The match is scheduled to be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium from 08:30 PM IST. Al-Nassr are favourites to win against Al-Raed and will aim to improve their position in the Saudi Pro League points table. 

3 things you need to know

  • Al-Nassr is currently placed in the seventh spot in the Saud Pro League 2023 points table 
  • Al-Nassr has played five games so far in the Saudi Pro League 2023 
  • Al-Raed is placed at the bottom of the Saud Pro League 2023 points table 

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League match take place?

  • The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed will be played at the King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League match take place?

  • The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be played at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed in India?

  • The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming in India?

  • The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming in the UK?

  • In the UK, the live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be available on DAZN as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will start at 04:00 PM BST on Saturday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming in the USA?

  • In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will start at 11:00 AM EST on Saturday.
