Al-Nassr Vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League LIVE Streaming: How To Watch In India, UK And USA?

Portuguese Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will be seen in action for Al-Nassr in the club's upcoming Saudi Pro League match against Al-Raed. The match is scheduled to be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium from 08:30 PM IST. Al-Nassr are favourites to win against Al-Raed and will aim to improve their position in the Saudi Pro League points table.

3 things you need to know

Al-Nassr is currently placed in the seventh spot in the Saud Pro League 2023 points table

Al-Nassr has played five games so far in the Saudi Pro League 2023

Al-Raed is placed at the bottom of the Saud Pro League 2023 points table

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed will be played at the King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be played at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, the live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be available on DAZN as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will start at 04:00 PM BST on Saturday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming in the USA?