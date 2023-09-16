Al-Nassr Vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League LIVE Streaming: How To Watch In India, UK And USA?

Quick links:
Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his teammates; Image: AP
Portuguese Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will be seen in action for Al-Nassr in the club's upcoming Saudi Pro League match against Al-Raed. The match is scheduled to be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium from 08:30 PM IST. Al-Nassr are favourites to win against Al-Raed and will aim to improve their position in the Saudi Pro League points table.
