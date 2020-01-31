Union Budget
ALK Vs WLK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Football News

AZ Alkmaar host RKC Waalwijk for their Matchday 21 clash in the Eredivisie. Here's the ALK vs WLK Dream11 prediction and ALK vs WLK dream11 team.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
ALK vs WLK dream11

AZ Alkmaar host RKC Waalwijk for their Matchday 21 clash in the Eredivisie (Dutch league) 2019-20 season. AZ Alkmaar are currently on the second spot of the Eredivisie 2019-20 points table with 14 wins in 20 games (Draws 2, Losses 4). AZ Alkmaar have a total of 44 points to their name. The hosts have won three times in their last 5 games (Losses 2). AZ Alkmaar have found the net 42 times this season and conceded 15 goals. They have a goal difference of 27.

As for RKC Waalwijk, they are on the last spot of the points table with just 3 wins in 20 games (Draws 2, Losses 15). RKC Waalwijk have won just once in their last five games (Losses 4). The visitors have managed to bag a total of 11 points in the season and have a negative goal difference of (-24). The match is scheduled for Monday, January 31 (February 1, 12:30 AM IST), 2020. Here's the ALK vs WLK dream11 prediction and ALK vs WLK dream11 team.

ALK vs WLK Dream11 Prediction

ALK vs WLK Dream11 Team

ALK vs WLK Dream11: ALK Predicted XI

Bizot, Wijndal, Wuytens, Vlaar, Svensson, Midtsjo, Koopmeiners, Idrissi, Wit, Stengs, Boadu

ALK vs WLK Dream11: WLK Predicted XI

Vaessem, Sporkslede, Mulder, Velkov, Bakari; Leemans, Reijnders, Venne; Sow, Bilate, Hansson

 

