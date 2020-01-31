ALK Vs WLK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

AZ Alkmaar host RKC Waalwijk for their Matchday 21 clash in the Eredivisie (Dutch league) 2019-20 season. AZ Alkmaar are currently on the second spot of the Eredivisie 2019-20 points table with 14 wins in 20 games (Draws 2, Losses 4). AZ Alkmaar have a total of 44 points to their name. The hosts have won three times in their last 5 games (Losses 2). AZ Alkmaar have found the net 42 times this season and conceded 15 goals. They have a goal difference of 27.

As for RKC Waalwijk, they are on the last spot of the points table with just 3 wins in 20 games (Draws 2, Losses 15). RKC Waalwijk have won just once in their last five games (Losses 4). The visitors have managed to bag a total of 11 points in the season and have a negative goal difference of (-24). The match is scheduled for Monday, January 31 (February 1, 12:30 AM IST), 2020. Here's the ALK vs WLK dream11 prediction and ALK vs WLK dream11 team.

ALK vs WLK Dream11 Prediction

ALK vs WLK Dream11 Team

ALK vs WLK Dream11: ALK Predicted XI

Bizot, Wijndal, Wuytens, Vlaar, Svensson, Midtsjo, Koopmeiners, Idrissi, Wit, Stengs, Boadu

ALK vs WLK Dream11: WLK Predicted XI

Vaessem, Sporkslede, Mulder, Velkov, Bakari; Leemans, Reijnders, Venne; Sow, Bilate, Hansson