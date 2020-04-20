Angel Di Maria's Ingenious Skill 'broke' Carles Puyol's Ankle In El Clasico 2013: Watch

Angel Di Maria is seen as one of the most skilful footballers of his generation. The former Benfica wide man's ability to perform tricks and neatly pick a pass made him one of the most difficult players for defenders to come across. Di Maria was at the peak of his powers during his time at Real Madrid and Barcelona captain Carles Puyol once suffered the ignominy of performing the split in front of the Real Madrid man during El Clasico 2013.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Will Definitely End His Career At Barcelona, Claims Cesc Fabregas

El Clasico 2013: Angel DI Maria leaves Carles Puyol in a split with outrageous skill

Real Madrid faced arch-rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final in 2013. After the first leg was tied 1-1, the onus was on both teams to get the job done in the second leg. Real Madrid started well with Cristiano Ronaldo slotting home a penalty handing Los Blancos the lead. However, the moment of the match arrived when Angel Di Maria produced a touch of brilliance to deceive Carles Puyol before taking a shot at goal. Barcelona captain Carles Puyol was left in a split and Angel Di Maria's shot rebounded by the keeper's effort which was then tucked in by Ronaldo. Raphael Varane scored the third before Jordi Alba scored a consolation to end the semi-final clash 4-2 on aggregate.

Also Read: Wolves Striker Raul Jimenez Good Enough To Play For Manchester City: Ilkay Gundogan

El Clasico 2013: Angel Di Maria 'breaks' Carles Puyol's ankle

O dia em que o Di Maria aposentou o Puyol por invalidez. 😏pic.twitter.com/Hp0iPrWRVP — Luiz (@Aporla_14) April 7, 2020

El Clasico 2013: Angel Di Maria and Carles Puyol's career post-2013 showdown

Carles Puyol was approaching the end of his legendary career and the 2010 World Cup winner announced his retirement post the 2013-14 season. The 2013-14 season was also Angel Di Maria's final LaLiga season, with the Argentine moving to Premier League giants Manchester United for a transfer fee of a reported £59.7 million. After a disappointing season in England, Angel Di Maria was snapped up by Ligue 1 giants PSG and continues to be a part of their setup.

Also Read: Mourinho's Inter Milan Defeated Pep Guardiola's Barcelona OTD In 2010; Watch

Also Read: Angel Di Maria Names His Pick Between Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo