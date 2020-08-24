Antonio Conte Trying To Recover £27 Million He Lost To Scamsters During Chelsea Stint

A defeat in the Europa League final hasn't been the only setback for Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte. The Inter Milan boss, whose future with the Serie A giants is still in the air, is now trying to recover over £27 million that he lost in a scam during his season-long stint with Chelsea.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte conned

According to Italian newspaper La Verita, an English judge named David Foxton has ruled that England-based Italian financier Massimo Bochicchio conned eight people, including former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to invest in his company, Kidman. The financier had promised high-yield returns on investment, with the report stating that Conte was expecting £27 million in returns by June 30, 2020. However, he never received said profits.

After the deadline date, the investors involved in the scheme emailed Bochicchio, enquiring about the payment of dues. However, the email address turned out to be fake, compelling the investors to turn to the authorities. Reports claim that Antonio Conte had been assured that Kidman was connected and guaranteed by HSBC. Interestingly, Bochicchio was an employee with the bank until 2012, before starting his own business, as was told to the former Chelsea boss.

Court confirms scam on Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte produced documents before the judge and it has since been revealed that these claims also were fake. The bank has already clarified that it has no role in the company. The court established the fact that Bochicchio hasn't invested the money the way he had originally promised.

Since then, a number of assets that are owned by Bochicchio have been frozen, including his properties in Miami and London as well as his bank accounts, all of which total up to £47 million ($61 million). The court has also ordered the payment of £6.5 million ($8.5 million) to Luxembourg company Palesa Sarl, and £27 million to Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte set to leave Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Bochicchio risks his assets getting seized if he fails to comply with the court's order. It has been a tough few days for Antonio Conte who saw the Nerazzurri lose to Sevilla in the Europa League final and is reportedly set to leave Inter Milan next week. Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is the current favourite to replace Conte, though he is also being courted by Paris Saint-Germain.

Image courtesy: Inter.it