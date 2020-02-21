ARG Vs PAT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Argentinos Juniors have only played 2 games in the series fo far and have failed to win both of them. Argentinos Juniors have a very poor scoring ratio in the match. In head-to-head average, both the sides have scored 3 goals per match. Argentino Juniors have maintained an average season score of 0.97 goals per match. As for Patronato, they have managed to win both the games they have played in the series so far. They have the same average goal ratio of that of Argentinos Juniors. Patronato have maintained an average goal score of 0.86 goals per game in 2020. Patronato have been on the winning side in both of their previous encounters with Argentinos Juniors.

The ARG vs PAT match is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 5:40 AM at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona. Here's the ARG vs PAT Dream11 prediction and ARG vs PAT Dream11 team.

ARG vs PAT Dream11 Team

ARG vs PAT Dream11 Top Picks

Gabriel Hauche Santiago Silva Damian Batalinni Gabriel Avalos Cristian Tarragona Mathias Abero

ARG vs PAT Dream11 Squads

ARG vs PAT Dream11: Argentinos Juniors Full Squad

Lucas Cháves, Miguel Acosta, Leonardo Finochietto, Nicolás Forastiero, Miguel Torrén, Kevin Mac Allister, Marcos Angeleri, Damián Batallini, Maximiliano Centurión, Jonathan Sandoval, Carlos Quintana, Matías Caruzzo, Edwar López, Elias Gomez, Matías Romero, Francis Mac Allister, Iván Colman, Tomás Andrade, César Florentín, Franco Moyano, Diego Sosa, Matko Miljevic, Fausto Vera, Franco Ibarra, Fausto Montero, Victorio Ramis, Santiago Silva, Mateo Coronel, Gabriel Hauche, Nicolás Silva, Lucas Ambrogio, Agustín Aleo

ARG vs PAT Dream11: Predictions Patronato Full Squads

Matías Ibáñez, Federico Costas, Fernando Alessandro Luna, Walter Andrade, Oliver Benítez, Christian Chimino, Leandro Marín, Matías Escudero, Jorge Aruga, Mathias Abero, Federico Mancinelli, Bruno Urribarri, Nicolas Torres, Gabriel Díaz, Lautaro Comas, Hugo Silveira, Santiago Briñone, Brian Nievas, Pablo Cortizo, José Barreto, Agustin Sufi, Brian Negro, Damián Lemos, Nicolás Delgadillo, Santiago Rosales, Julián Chicco, Dardo Miloc, Faustino Dettler, Agustín Pastorelli, Gabriel Compagnucci, Cristian Tarragona, Juan Franzoni, Gabriel Ávalos, Federico Vietto