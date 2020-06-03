Mesut Ozil Loses £22 Million Deal With Adidas Over Decreasing Popularity And Form: Report

Arsenal players are gearing up for the Premier League's return which is scheduled to take place on June 17. The Gunners have been training since the last couple of weeks but are required to follow the guidelines specified by Premier League authorities in tandem with the British government. As Mikel Arteta's men prepare for the game against Man City, Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has managed to make headlines this week but not for the right reasons. Recent reports in the British media state that the German midfielder will not be offered a sponsorship extension by Adidas after his seven-year deal worth £22 million comes to an end.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil gears up as the Premier League return date nears

Mesut Ozil Adidas deal: Arsenal star Mesut Ozil set to lose £22 million contract

Arsenal signed Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid in 2013 for a reported transfer fee of £42.5 million. The German playmaker quickly developed into a fan favourite at the Emirates and is the highest earner at the club with a weekly wage of £350,000 according to reports. However, a report in the German newspaper Bild on Wednesday, indicated that Mesut Ozil will have to look for a new sponsor after popular German manufacturers Adidas opted against extending his current deal due to the midfielder's outspoken public opinions.

Mesut Ozil Adidas deal: More on the Mesul Ozil sponsorship

Adidas pulled off a major coup seven years ago by signing Mesut Ozil from rivals Nike to a seven-year deal worth £22 million. However, the Arsenal star's market value has dwindled in recent months due to his inconsistent on-field performances and his comments on the socio-political circumstances in Germany. Earlier, another German brand - Mercedes-Benz - also cut ties with Mesut Ozil for the above-mentioned reasons.

Ozil sensationally quit the German national team in 2018 after claiming he was being made a scapegoat in Germany's disastrous World Cup failure in Russia. Last December, Mesut Ozil was involved in more controversy after he criticised China's treatment of Uighur Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang.

Mesut Ozil Adidas deal: Mesut Ozil sponsorship info tweet

International consumer group @sumofus calling on Adidas, McDonalds and Mercedes-Benz to drop sponsorship of German FA after they "didn’t just fail to defend Mesut Ozil -- they actively supported his detractors."



Petition currently has just under 2,000 signatures pic.twitter.com/rbiUyzdyH8 — James Benge (@jamesbenge) July 25, 2018

