Arsenal Vs Rapid Wien Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview

Arsenal hosts the Austrian side, Rapid Wien, as UEFA Europa League returns back into action this week. Scheduled to be played in London, the match is slated to take place at the Emirates on December 4, Friday, and kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Have a look at the Arsenal vs Rapid Wien live stream, Arsenal vs Rapid Wien team news, and how to watch Arsenal vs Rapid Wien live.

MATCHDAY! Heute gastieren wir zum UEL-Rückspiel bei Arsenal FC in London. Anpfiff ist um 21:00 Uhr, DAZN überträgt live und wir tickern in der Rapid App für euch mit!#SCR2020 #AFCSCR #UEL pic.twitter.com/kYKbeEEffn — SK Rapid (@skrapid) December 3, 2020

Despite their poor form in the Premier League, the London club has managed to book a spot for themselves in the round 32 of the UEFA Europa League stage. A victory for Arteta's side can help secure the top spot of the group as they gear up to play against Vienna.

Rapid Wien, on the other end, is currently slotted 3rd on the Group B table. The Austrian side is at par with second-placed Molde and has a far better goal difference compared to their opponents. However, a loss to Molde back in October has pushed them down to the third position as they find themselves out of the top 2. After losing their first 2 matches, Rapid Wien got back on track with two successive wins and remain in contention for a top 2 finish.

Arsenal vs Rapid Wien team news

Arsenal fans’ worst fear had come true as the injury to new signee Thomas Partey has ruled him out for the year. The summer signing is likely to be sidelined and not return until Jan 2021. David Luiz also misses out after suffering a head injury against Wolves last weekend,

Just like the hosts, Rapid Wien also start the match with a depleted squad. Tamas Szanto, Philipp Schobesberger, Christopher Dibon, and Dalibor Velimirovic all miss out on their travel to England while Dejan Petrovic and Dejan Ljubicic are expected to be nearing match fitness.

Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Predicted Starting 11

Arsenal- Runarsson; Cedric, Mustafi, Holding, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Elneny; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nelson; Lacazette

Rapid Vienna - Gartler; Stojkovic, Hofmann, Barac, Ullmann; Grahovac, Knasmullner; Schick, Demir, Fountas; Kara

How to watch Arsenal vs Rapid Wien live

Football fans in India can watch the Europa League live broadcast of the game on the Sony Network. Fans can also catch the Arsenal vs Rapid Wien live stream on SonyLiv.

Arsenal vs Rapid Wien prediction

Arsenal is expected to come out on top and get some confidence before they take the field against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham on the weekend. The ounce will be on Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta who will have to find a way and bring the best out of all the available players. Rapid Wien will be aiming to cause an upset while they look to fight with Molde for a second position in the UEFA Europa League. However, Arsenal starts the game as favorites and are likely to walk away with a win. Prediction Arsenal 2-1 Rapid Wien.

