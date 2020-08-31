Arturo Vidal Hammers Barcelona For Having Mere 13 Professional Footballers At Camp Nou

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has taken a pop at his own club by claiming that it is impossible to win titles with only 13 professional players in the squad. Vidal, who is tipped with a move away from the Camp Nou over the summer, also stressed that he will never join Real Madrid if he leaves Barcelona, stating that he is open for a return to Italy. The Barcelona board has come under heavy scrutiny off late with Lionel Messi handing in his transfer request amid rumours of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner moving to Man City.

Arturo Vidal slams Barcelona board for having an excess of youth players

Arturo Vidal appears to be one of the many players expected to pay the price with a Barcelona exit following the Catalonian club's humiliating 2-8 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. Vidal, however, ruled out a move to join arch-rivals Real Madrid. Vidal hinted that he remains open for a move which could see him return to the Serie A during the summer. However, while accepting that his time at Barcelona is coming to an end, Vidal took a dig at the Barcelona board, offering some advice to the club moving forward.

Arturo Vidal 🗣️



"Barcelona have to change lots of things. A club, which I think is the best in the world, can’t have 13 professional players and the rest youngsters." pic.twitter.com/P08SP2AZTx — VBET News (@VBETnews) August 31, 2020

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly planning an overhaul of his squad, which is likely to see experienced players like Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets make way for younger players. However, Arturo Vidal believes that the club needs better players now rather than academy products. While speaking to Daniel Habif's YouTube channel, Arturo Vidal took a swipe at the Barcelona board that is currently locked in a battle to keep a hold of Lionel Messi. "The best team in the world cannot have only 13 professional players", said Arturo Vidal, who also labelled Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Bartomeu to meet with Messi's father on Wednesday

According to reports from AS, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will meet with Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, to discuss the future of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Bartomeu had previously declined rumours of a Lionel Messi transfer away from the Barcelona. The Spaniard admitted that he was confident Messi would eventually retire at Barcelona. However, Messi dropped a bombshell on the Spanish giants last week, handing in a transfer request after spending two decades at the Camp Nou.

Multiple reports have linked Messi to Man City after the 33-year-old failed to show up for Barcelona's coronavirus testing on Sunday. More so, Messi is reportedly eager to work under former boss Pep Guardiola and best friend, Sergio Aguero at Man City. LaLiga, however, dashed Lionel Messi's hopes of leaving Barcelona on a free transfer this summer by stating his €700m release clause will have to be paid in full if the Argentine is to part ways with the club.

Image Credits - Arturo Vidal Instagram