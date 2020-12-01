Aston Villa Denied Late Equaliser, Criticism On Use Of VAR Increases Among Players & Fans

The introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Premier League since the previous season has cast some doubts on the efficiency of the technology, particularly due to the controversial decisions which have oddly invited criticism. The technology was again in the spotlight in the game against West Ham United and Aston Villa, when the travelling side were denied a late equaliser, albeit much controversy, inviting sharp reactions from the players and the fans alike.

Ogbonna puts West Ham ahead, Grealish equalises

West Ham star Angelo Ogbonna bagged an early lead in the game as he rose to the occasion to head home past Emiliano Martinez. However, inform midfielder Jack Grealish managed to bag the equaliser in the first half, as he got past three defenders before striking a shot, which got deflected by Ogbonna to land inside the net.

Aston Villa attempted to bag the lead before the first half following a couple of decent efforts, but the game ended on an equal footing at half-time. But, Jarrod Bowen scored the second goal for West Ham just a minute into the second half, heading the ball past Martinez after a brilliant cross from Said Benrahma.

Premier League results favour West Ham following VAR check

Aston Villa got the opportunity to equalise again, this time from the spot after midfielder Declan Rice brought down David Trezeguet. But Dean Smith's men continued trailing behind the hosts after Ollie Watkins missed out on the spot-kick, further mounting pressure on an already disgruntled side.

But Watkins looked to have made amends with the penalty miss when he appeared to have equalised in the injury time of the game. Watkins fired a close-range tap in from a Matt Targett cross, following which the referee ordered a VAR check. Following much anticipation, the referee disallowed the goal claiming that Watkins' hands were beyond the off-side line, which is put in place while checking with the technology.

Aston Villa equaliser denied, Grealish fumes

As for VAR, I’ve shared my views before and it’s now just getting borderline embarrassing with some off the decisions. Ruining the game 🥴 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 30, 2020

The VAR decision left Aston Villa disgruntled. Grealish took to Twitter to express his frustration at the way the VAR has had an adverse impact on several key Premier League results. The England international claimed that the VAR was proving to be a 'borderline embarrassment' with some controversial decisions. He also pinned the blame that the technology was ruining the game, echoing Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho's claims the previous season.

