Aston Villa Vs Man United Live Streaming In South Africa: Where To Watch The Live Game?

Relegation-battling side Aston Villa will square off against Manchester United in the Premier League. The game will be played on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Here is the Aston Villa vs Man United live streaming in South Africa details, Aston Villa vs Man United live details, details on where to watch Aston Villa vs Man United live in South Africa, Premier League live South Africa details and Aston Villa vs Man United team news.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Paul Pogba's contract extension discussed by agent Mino Raiola

Premier League live South Africa: Aston Villa vs Man United live streaming in South Africa

The Aston Villa vs Man United live broadcast in South Africa will be available on SuperSport 3. There will be no Aston Villa vs Man United live streaming in South Africa. Here are the other Aston Villa vs Man United live streaming in South Africa details:

Aston Villa vs Man United live streaming in South Africa venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Man United live streaming in South Africa date: Thursday, July 9, 2020

Aston Villa vs Man United live streaming in South Africa time: 9.15 PM (South African time)

Also Read | Man United spent more than £1 billion in transfer fees before Mason Greenwood's rise

Premier League live South Africa: Aston Villa vs Man United live preview

Manchester United look to secure a spot in the top four of the Premier League, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men already occupying the fifth place. The Red Devils have bagged 55 points this season in 34 games as yet. Man United humiliated Bournemouth 5-2 in the previous game, with Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes on target.

Aston Villa are battling relegation and need to bag the three points at home to ensure a temporary halt on relegation. Dean Smith's side have 27 points to their credit and are placed 18th in the Premier League. The Lions were defeated by Liverpool in the previous game, courtesy of strikes from Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones.

Also Read | Man United chief Ed Woodward urged to make £200m Harry Kane transfer the top priority

Premier League live South Africa: Aston Villa vs Man United team news

Man United are expected to go with the same lineup as against Bournemouth. Victor Lindelof was forced to leave the field at half time in the previous game. However, his injury is not considered serious and he will most probably start at the back alongside Harry Maguire.

Aston Villa will be without the services of Wesley Moraes, Tom Heaton and Matt Targett. Jack Grealish and Tyrone Meanings suffered an injury scare in the previous game, but are likely to make it to Dean Smith's starting line up to play Man United. Veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina is expected to start between the sticks.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho lavishes praise on Paul Pogba's skills, sends Man United fans into a frenzy

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter