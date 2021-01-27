Atalanta Vs Lazio Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Coppa Italia Live

After inflicting a harsh and shocking defeat over Serie A leaders AC Milan, Atalanta will lock horns with Lazio in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia. The match will be played on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Here are the Atalanta vs Lazio live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other key details of the match.

How to watch Coppa Italia live? Atalanta vs Lazio live stream

There will be no official Coppa Italia live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch the Coppa Italia live:

Venue: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia

Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time: 10:15 PM IST

Atalanta vs Lazio prediction and preview

#MondayMotivation con la nostra diga 🤜🤛

A super motivation from our shield 🛡

⠀#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/cWOuX0T0lK — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) January 25, 2021

Atalanta arrive into the game in high spirits having defeated AC Milan in the Serie A on the previous matchday. The victory was notable for Gian Piero Gasperini's men, who became only the second team to defeat AC Milan (apart from Juventus) this season. On the other hand, Lazio defeated Sassuolo in their previous match, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile being the goalscorers for the side.

Atalanta vs Lazio team news

Gian Piero Gasperini faces a couple of injury concerns with the rest of the squad fit in time to take on Lazio. Hans Hateboer misses out due to a muscle injury, while Mario Pasalic is yet to recover completely from his hernia issues. On the other hand, Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi will have to cope in the absence of Danilo Cataldi. Besides, Luis Alberto, Silvio Porto and Thomas Strakosha sit out due to their respective injury issues.

Atalanta vs Lazio probable XI

Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini, Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Rafael Tolói, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Joakim Maehle, Matteo Pessina, Josip Iličić, Duván Zapata

Lazio: Pepe Reina, Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Ștefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Lucas Leiva, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Adam Marušić, Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Atalanta vs Lazio h2h and prediction

According to the head-to-head stats, Atalanta have not lost to Lazio in any of their previous three games, managing two victories during this spell. Hence, Atalanta are the favourites to win the tie 3-0.

Note: The Atalanta vs Lazio prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Atalanta Twitter