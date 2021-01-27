Atalanta Vs Lazio Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Coppa Italia Live

Quick links:
After inflicting a harsh and shocking defeat over Serie A leaders AC Milan, Atalanta will lock horns with Lazio in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia. The match will be played on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Here are the Atalanta vs Lazio live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other key details of the match.
There will be no official Coppa Italia live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch the Coppa Italia live:
Venue: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia
Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Time: 10:15 PM IST
#MondayMotivation con la nostra diga 🤜🤛— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) January 25, 2021
A super motivation from our shield 🛡
⠀#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/cWOuX0T0lK
Atalanta arrive into the game in high spirits having defeated AC Milan in the Serie A on the previous matchday. The victory was notable for Gian Piero Gasperini's men, who became only the second team to defeat AC Milan (apart from Juventus) this season. On the other hand, Lazio defeated Sassuolo in their previous match, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile being the goalscorers for the side.
Gian Piero Gasperini faces a couple of injury concerns with the rest of the squad fit in time to take on Lazio. Hans Hateboer misses out due to a muscle injury, while Mario Pasalic is yet to recover completely from his hernia issues. On the other hand, Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi will have to cope in the absence of Danilo Cataldi. Besides, Luis Alberto, Silvio Porto and Thomas Strakosha sit out due to their respective injury issues.
Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini, Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Rafael Tolói, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Joakim Maehle, Matteo Pessina, Josip Iličić, Duván Zapata
Lazio: Pepe Reina, Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Ștefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Lucas Leiva, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Adam Marušić, Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile
According to the head-to-head stats, Atalanta have not lost to Lazio in any of their previous three games, managing two victories during this spell. Hence, Atalanta are the favourites to win the tie 3-0.